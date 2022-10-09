SHARON – Joshua’s Haven officials are searching for a building so they can open a women’s shelter to complement their longtime men’s shelter in Sharon.
Sherry Masotto Swetz, founder and director of Joshua’s Haven, said there are sheltering programs in Mercer County, but there is a need for a women’s shelter in the Shenango Valley.
“We’ve done a feasibility study, and we’ve had a tremendous amount of women calling us,” Swetz said. “If you don’t have a mental health diagnosis and you’re not a victim of domestic violence, there’s nowhere for you to go in Mercer County.”
When organizers opened Joshua’s Haven 15 years ago, Swetz said the county also needed a women’s shelter then.
“We’re feeling the call to step forward and do the women’s shelter,” she said.
Swetz has looked at nine buildings in Sharon, Wheatland, and Hermitage, but hasn’t found a suitable location. She said Joshua’s Haven would like to have the women’s shelter close to the men’s shelter, 1230 Stambaugh Ave. in Sharon.
“It should be close, because we have the food there and when we need to share I don’t want to be too far,” Swetz said.
Swetz said, after she finds a building, she will have to present a budget to the Joshua’s Haven board. When that happens, she will have a better idea of what organizers will need to do to open the doors for a women’s shelter.
Joshua’s Haven was founded in part by Swetz in 2005. In 2008, it moved to Bank Place at South Sharpsville Avenue in downtown Sharon. The shelter moved in 2015 to its current home, which originally was a school and later the Keystone Blind Association offices.
It opened a clinic for men at the mission in 2016 and in February 2020, the clinic opened to the community for anyone without insurance. The clinic is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
Swetz said Joshua’s Haven has been meeting providing shelter for men and placing women and children in hotels.
“It was only a Band-Aid,” Swetz said. “Now we’ll be able to intervene and monitor their progress.”
When someone comes to Joshua’s Haven, Swetz said she and the staff help them get on their feet.
“We have resources, a work program,” Swetz said. “The goal is to get them to save money and get them on their feet.”
Placing them in hotels is just the first step in helping women.
“The next step is to look for a building where we can shelter them on site and meet their needs more directly,” Swetz said.
To donate to Joshua’s Haven or the future women’s shelter, call 724-983-0304.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.