SHARON – Kavon Wright first experienced Juneteenth in Los Angeles during the summer of 1990, the year before her senior year at Farrell High School.
The historical recognition was a big event then in the Los Angeles area, but Wright did not see a Juneteenth celebration again until 1996 or 97 in the city of Farrell.
“It was a couple of vendors, church choirs, and things like that,” Wright said. “Eventually it blossomed into two days, and having a parade. It turned into a pretty big thing.”
This year, Wright, vice president of the Farrell Recreation Commission, and Monica Miller Scott, commission president, have organized a two-day event in Farrell to celebrate Juneteenth.
“It’s something that we look forward to, not just in Farrell, but the surrounding areas,” Wright said. “It’s a nice opportunity to interact, and the food is so good.”
The celebration is Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.
Miller Scott facilitates an inclusive leadership class for her employer.
“I have people who come from all over who don’t know about Juneteenth,” Miller Scott said. “It surprises me how many people don’t even know the meaning of Juneteenth.”
Juneteenth marks the arrival on June 19, 1865, in Texas, where Union troops under Gen. Gordon Granger, delivering news of the Emancipation Proclamation and officially notifying formerly enslaved people of their freedom.
Juneteenth was proclaimed a national holiday in 2021.
Miller Scott and Wright planned this year’s celebration to start off with a Mercer County Underground Railroad Tour at 9 a.m. June 16, beginning at the Mercer County Visitors Center, 50 N. Water Ave., Sharon.
The tour has 40 seats and is filling up fast. Participants can register by contacting Peggy Mazyck at 724-971-3544. The cost is $50.
The tour’s conductor is Roland Barksdale-Hall, in cooperation with Bob Lark and the Mercer County Historical Society, and the Farrell Juneteenth celebration.
Travel is by motor coach and two light meals are provided.
The tour, similar to one held in February includes “Songs of the URR” with Monica Jefferson and Leon Avery; safe houses in Mercer and the former liberation settlement of Pandenarium; Mercer County Historical Society; lunch at Helen Black Miller Memorial Chapel; the former liberation settlement of Liberia; a light meal and stop at the Gibson House also known as Mark Twain Manor; and return to the Mercer County Visitors Center at 3 p.m.
The return from the underground railroad tour will lead directly into Juneteenth festivities set to begin at 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, in Veterans Square.
The evening celebration begins with live entertainment by D.J. Rich Stacks – Richard Hughes, and the We Nex Band at 5 p.m.
Saturday starts with a parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, that steps off from the Shenango Valley Urban League, 601 Indiana Ave., Farrell, and runs north down Indiana and turns left onto Roemer Boulevard and right on Spearman Avenue to Veterans Square on the corner of Federal Street and Darr Avenue.
Following the parade, at noon, there will be a special recognition ceremony with emcee Lamont Peterson. Entertainment will be provided by DJKG – Keygen Bryant and Total Package. Several vendors selling everything from food to jewelry will be set up in the square, along with informational booths.
Miller Scott remembers one year when it was raining heavily during the Juneteenth celebration when she waited in a long line for a Jersey pocket.
The women are hoping for a pleasant day, and to connect with people they have not seen since last year.
“There’s people I don’t see forever, and we see them there at Juneteenth,” Miller Scott said.
