Like rising temperatures in recent days, local gas prices are up.
Gasoline costs in Mercer County are averaging $3.78 a gallon compared to $3.62 last week, AAA said Monday in its fuel survey report. A year ago, gas averaged $4.27 in the county.
OPEC’s unexpected announcement last week that it will cut production is viewed as the main culprit. But sanctions on Russian gas also is a factor.
Pennsylvania’s average gas price was $3.69 compared to Ohio’s $3.67. Pennsylvania’s gas tax is 22.6 cents higher than Ohio’s.
In other driving news, PennDOT said it expects to begin a $631,000 highway improvement project Monday on state Route 173 in Sandy Lake Township.
Included in the project is milling and paving on about a one-third mile of roadway from Cemetery Road to 1,000 feet past Yankee School Road.
Additional work includes excavating an existing embankment in front of Lakeview United Methodist Church, shoulder widening, drainage upgrades, signage, pavement markings, and side road and driveway adjustments on about a half-mile of Route 173.
The project also includes the paving and shoulder widening of a portion of Yankee School Road.
Completion is set for May. Glenn O. Hawbaker, State College, Pa., was awarded the construction contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.