WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Butler, will be hosting a live telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday (7-27-22) addressing the latest information on military veterans’ benefits and issues.
This is the 16th District congressman’s second tele-town hall of 2022 and the first tele-town hall addressing veterans’ issues. Military veterans and their families are encouraged to participate.
“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, veterans are facing unnecessary obstacles to receive their hard-earned benefits. This town hall will work to solve those problems,” Kelly said. “It is an honor to serve our heroes who have served us and who have sacrificed so much. My team and I look forward to answering their questions and making their experience with the federal government easier.”
Officials from the National Personnel Records Center, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and other agencies are scheduled to join Kelly during the tele-town hall.
To participate, call 855-531-1063 at 6 p.m. Wednesday to be connected.
