HERMITAGE – After an extensive search for a president to lead Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie chose someone close to home.
The board of directors and the diocese have appointed Karen Ionta, past superintendent of Hermitage School District, as the school system’s new president. She will start in that role Monday with a 40-month contract.
Ionta said that she believes, not only as an administrative philosophy, but as a philosophy of life, that there must be recognition of the dignity of human life.
“I believe each person has distinct value and maintains the right to achieve their full potential,” Ionta said. “Based on this right, my relationships with students, staff, board members, parents, staff, board members, parents, and community members, will reflect the respect to which all are entitled.”
Ionta joined the Kennedy Catholic board of directors in late 2022 and developed strong relationships with fellow directors and Katie Tiefenthal, principal of St. John Paul II Elementary School; Janet Halicki, principal of Kennedy Catholic High School; and Angela Surano and Patrick Zoccole, co-chairs of the board of directors, said in a letter to the Kennedy Catholic community.
Ionta has a distinguished career in education. She holds a bachelor of science degree in Education and a master’s degree in special education from Slippery Rock University and elementary, middle and secondary principal certification as well as a letter of Superintendent eligibility from Westminster College.
Ionta was a special education teacher for the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV, taught third grade at New Castle School District, served as a home and school visitor and as a supervisor of special education at Wilmington School District. She was elementary school principal at Union School District, secondary principal at Neshannock School District. She was also director of curriculum, assistant superintendent and then superintendent at Hermitage School District.
Ionta served as superintendent for Reynolds School District and interim administrator for Neshannock School District. She was named Lawrence County Businesswoman of the Year, received Rotary leadership recognition and was the first woman elected to the WPIAL Board of Control.
She has served as president of Tri-County Principal Association, president of Midwestern Athletic Conference principal association and, upon announcing her retirement from Hermitage, the school district named the elementary school in her honor.
Ionta has experience developing instructional programs, worked with staff, develping school budgets and has experience in contract negotiations and labor relations.
Ionta and her husband Dom live in New Castle and are members of Holy Spirit Parish. They have six children and four grandchildren
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.