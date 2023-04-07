LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – Thousands attended, or at least tried to attend, Keystone Safari animal park’s Friday Easter egg kickoff opening.
Featuring 300 animals like giraffes, lions and hyenas in zoo-like pens, the Liberty Township park’s parking lot overflowed as family’s were eager to participate in the 3 p.m. event.
It featured around 1,000 plastic eggs filled with toys or candy dropped by the Easter Bunny from a helicopter.
A neighbor opened up his property for more cars. But the heavy traffic of enthusiastic visitors clogged Mercer Butler Pike at the park’s entrance, leaving an undetermined number of visitors who couldn’t arrive in time.
Still – guests continued piling in after the event.
“This was way beyond our expectations,’’ Josh Vasbinder, the park’s customer service manager, said of the turnout.
The eggs were dropped into a roped-off section of ground to prevent crowds from getting the eggs until the drop was completed. Some children weren’t fast or lucky enough to get an egg.
Keystone Safari is upping its game, Vasbinder said.
There was suppose to be another, single 3 p.m. egg drop today.
“We’re beefing it up,’’ he said. “We’re adding more egg drops with lots more eggs.’’
Plans are for the Easter bunny to drop eggs today at 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30. and the goal is to have 2,000 eggs for each drop, Vasbinder said.
Cody Smith from Slippery Rock brought his eight-year-old daughter Kendah.
“I’m not surprised this drew a lot of people,’’ Smith said. “I think the park did a good job in handling it.’’
Michael McCoy of Prospect, Lawrence County, brought his family and wasn’t critical of the opening.
“It was amazing,’’ McCoy said of the event. “It’s really nice they opened this up for the public to attend.’’
One boy, whose mom asked that his name not be used, came back crying from the egg landing zone without an egg.
Within 30 minutes the seven-year-old was all smiles. Grandma bought him a big stuffed toy penguin from the park’s gift shop.
“This makes me forget about not getting an egg,’’ he said.
ONLINE: keystonesafari.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.