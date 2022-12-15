Helping children is a year-round mission for the staff at the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County, but they take on an additional role at Christmas time — making sure those children have gifts to open Christmas morning.
Between the children directly served by the Children’s Aid Society’s programs and children recommended by other agencies, society Public Relations Coordinator Emily Palmer said presents can be needed for up to “thousands” of kids.
That task was made a little easier this year by a gift drive organized by the Lady Scouts earlier this month, which raised $600 and more than a truckload of gifts.
“We were surprised but very, very thankful,” Palmer said. “When I came into the office the next morning and saw what the Lady Scouts had brought in, I was in tears.”
The Lady Scouts organization includes local women who have supported other charitable initiatives in the past in Mercer County, in line with their motto “be social, do good.”
The Lady Scouts’ activities try to combine fun, education and supporting a good cause, which was reflected with their latest event — a luxury cookie decorating event held on Dec. 2 at Grace Chapel Community Church in Hermitage, Lady Scouts President Cara Papay said.
To teach participants how to decorate the kind of fancy cookies often seen around the holidays, an instructor from Mama Mungai Bakes in Ohio was brought in. About 56 people signed up, with a 50/50 mix of Lady Scouts members and local women, Papay said.
When choosing a nonprofit agency to support, the Lady Scouts browsed a few agencies in the area but eventually voted on the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County’s Christmas gift program, after Papay said it turned out many of the other nonprofits already had their Christmas programs underway.
An Amazon wishlist was then created for the Children Aid Society, so that even people who weren’t participating in the event could donate gifts while shopping online. Those gifts were delivered to Papay’s house, which she brought to Grace Chapel Community Church to be added to the gifts donated by the event’s participants.
While there were some toys, many of the gifts were geared toward teenagers, who Papay said often requested items for use in their daily lives, such as deodorant, fleece blankets, socks, school supplies, or makeup.
“When we dropped the gifts off at the church, it filled the bed of my husband’s truck, so if you include all the gifts the ladies brought that night, it was certainly a lot more than a truck bed’s worth of gifts,” Papay said.
Aside from the gifts, the ladies managed to raise $500, along with an additional $100 donated on the night of the event. These gifts and a check were presented to Mentoring Case Worker Lauren Eelin and SWAN Supervisor Leah Christy with the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County, who Papay said were “shocked” but happy with the donations.
However, Papay said the credit remains not just with the Lady Scouts, but the many people in the community who helped meet this need.
“The community has always been so generous with every event we’ve done, even if they’re not Lady Scouts themselves,” she said.
At the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County, Palmer said there are about 300 individuals being serviced at any given time across their multiple programs, including foster and adoption services, family-based mental health services, and their Jumpstart day care program.
But for their Christmas program, Palmer said other human services agencies in the region such as the Behavioral Health Commission will recommend children in need as well — with some agencies referring as many as 10 to 75 individuals each.
Referrals begin on Oct. 1 and end on Oct. 31, after which the Children’s Aid Society begins securing gifts for the children. The gifts are then distributed the last Friday before Christmas.
An initiative called “Operation Foster Smiles” organized by one of the foster families helps support about 40 to 50 families, and Palmer said the society tries to allocate about $50 to $75 per child, since the society’s Christmas gift program is meant to be supplemental with other gift programs in the area.
Monetary donations are also accepted, with “100 percent” of the donated funds used by the society to purchase gifts for any children who’s requests haven’t been filled before the distribution.
Although the Christmas gift program is a “big” undertaking, Palmer said the response after the holidays is one of the most rewarding parts of her year.
“We’ve had families and kids send us personalized ‘thank you’ notes through their agencies,” Palmer said.
FOR MORE info or to donate to the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County’s Christmas gift program, visit casmercer.org.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.