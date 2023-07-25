SHARON — Local officials say more people than usual are struggling with hunger this summer, but some community members are working to meet that need.
The second annual Food Fight, organized by the Lady Scouts, challenges businesses and organizations to collect the most food for the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County through Aug. 14.
Any food collected through the Food Fight will be distributed by the warehouse to its 30 member agencies throughout Mercer County, who will in-turn distribute the food to those in need, Community Food Warehouse Executive Director Rebecca Page said.
"We were thrilled when the Lady Scouts contacted us and said they wanted to host Food Fight again this year," Page said.
The group of local ladies has organized previous fundraisers and drives for different groups in the past, according to the Lady Scouts' motto of "be social, do good."
When the Lady Scouts hosted their first Food Fight in 2022, they hoped to gather at least one ton, or about two thousand pounds, of food for the warehouse.
They far surpassed that objective with about 7,100 pounds of food collected, which Page said translated to about 5,700 meals for the community.
"Last year, that ended up being the biggest food drive we had that benefited the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, so it was really exciting," Page said.
However, the need is growing, as the number of people dealing with food insecurity has only increased this year.
As of June 30, warehouse officials distributed 1.2 million pounds of food this year. That figure almost matches the total amount of food the warehouse distributed throughout the entire calendar year of 2022, Page said.
Summer time is historically a busy time for food banks, because children don't receive breakfast and lunch in school during summer vacation. About 18% of Mercer County's children are living with food insecurity, Page said.
That was compounded this year with the ending of COVID-related SNAP benefits in March, which Page said provided a financial boost toward people's food stamps.
While the average family may have been receiving about $258 per month in food stamps, the end of SNAP decreased that amount to about $15 or $20.
This decreased financial assistance comes at a time when food itself is more expensive due to inflation, Page said.
"The benefits were meant to be temporary, but no one expected it to be this high," Page said. "We're seeing families, friends and neighbors having to make hard choices."
Last year's Food Fight rallied the efforts of more than 60 businesses and organizations. As of Tuesday, at least 30 businesses are participating this time, Lady Scouts Marketing Director Brittany Sammartino said.
Sammartino said the Lady Scouts weren't sure what to expect that first year, which turned out "huge" in terms of community participation and donations.
The Lady Scouts membership has also grown since then, from about 40 members at the end of last year's Food Fight to more than 100 members now, which led Lady Scouts officials to close out new memberships earlier this year, Sammartino said.
For this second Food Fight, the Lady Scouts formed a three-member committee to spearhead the event.
This included forming a packet of information the committee members could present to local businesses who may want to participate, Sammartino said.
"These girls really took it and ran with it," Sammartino said of the committee. "We were all excited to get this started again this year, and having the committee provide a helping hand has been really nice."
The winner of the Food Fight will receive bragging rights and can display the Food Fight "boxing gloves" in its business for a year, the release states.
Last year's winner was St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in West Salem Township, which collected 1,073.5 pounds of food. In second place was Reynolds Services Inc. with 710.3 pounds, and in third place was Seven Seas Pools and Spas with 645 pounds.
"Last year we had some sporadic drop-offs during the Food Fight, but I think most of the businesses are going to wait until the end and do a big drop off this year," Sammartino said.
Some of the most-needed items that can be contributed to this year's Food Fight include peanut butter, cereal, canned vegetables, canned fruits, and canned protein, such as fish, Page said.
For information on how to participate in the Food Fight or where to donate throughout Mercer County, contact the Lady Scouts Food Fight Committee at LSfoodfight@gmail.com.
For information on the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, visit www.foodwarehouse.org, or their pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
