Competitors and volunteers alike will be hitting the Shenango River later this month for the second Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge.
Entry to the challenge is open for registrations, and will be held on Aug. 26, according to VisitMercerCountyPA, the county’s tourism agency.
The inaugural Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge was held last year and received “rave reviews” from the more than 60 competitors who participated, VisitMercerCountyPA President and CEO Peggy Mazyck said.
“We were kind of surprised,” Mazyck said of that initial turnout. “It hadn’t been done before, and some parts of that river are narrow and bend, so there was a lot of skepticism over whether you could even hold a race on that river, but the people who came were very excited.”
The Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge will be divided between a 30-Mile Challenge — Competitive Class and a 15-Mile Challenge — Adventure Class. The longer circuit covers the Shenango River from Pymatuning in Crawford County to Shenango River Lake in Mercer County.
The 30-Mile Challenge is further divided into Long Kayak and Surfski over 18’6”, Long Kayak and Surfski 16’ to 18’6”, and single racing canoes, with each category offering races for both male and female participants.
There is also a single tandem racing canoe category for the 30-Mile Challenge. The 15 Mile Challenge is divided between a singles division and a tandem division.
The 30-Mile Challenge will hold check-ins from 6 to 8:30 a.m. at Pymatuning State Park, 15769 Water Trail Drive, Jamestown, and will start at 9 a.m.
The 15-Mile Challenge will hold check-ins from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Kidd’s Mill Covered Bridge, West Kidd’s Mill Road, Transfer, and will hold rolling start times from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
“The competitive challenge is more of a race, while the adventure challenge is more recreational,” Mazyck said.
Winners in the competitive classes will receive a $500 prize for first place, $300 for second place, and $300 for third place. Winners in the adventure classes will receive medals and $50 to the first 10 overall finishers.
Both challenges will culminate at the Shenango River Lake NorthStar Marina, where there will be an afterparty featuring music, awards and food provided by Guy’s Catering, who catered last year’s event as well, Mazyck said.
There will also be food trucks, including Minuteman Pizza, an ice cream truck and a kettle corn truck, for the event.
To receive food, competitors and volunteers will be provided wristbands, while other attendees can pay $10 to join in the food selection, Mazyck said.
Deborah Smith, who owns the marina with her husband, Doug, said last year’s Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge was “very impressive” in terms of the number of participants and the level of organization that made the event possible.
“The competitors were amazing and finished so quickly, and there was a lot of people cheering them on and waiting for everyone to finish,” Smith said.
This year will offer something new — a craft vendor show organized by Crafts for a Cause, which will be held on the other side of the marina.
Aside from the charitable nature of the craft show, Smith said the show will be held on the same date as the Paddle Challenge to provide more entertainment for the many people who will be in attendance.
There will also be a tent to provide shelter and a few more restrooms than last year, Smith said.
“We think it’s going to be a very good day,” Smith said.
Mazyck also thanked the Smiths for allowing organizers to use their pontoon boat, “Shenango Princess,” one of the largest pontoon boats on the Shenango Lake, as a finish line for the judges.
But aside from the many competitors that organizers hope to attract, the Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge requires volunteers from multiple organizations to ensure the safety of everyone involved, Mazyck said.
“Safety has got to be the most important part of this,” Mazyck said.
This includes several fire departments, headed up by Clark and Jamestown, that operate along the river. Each fire department received a gift of $250 for their support throughout the event last year, Mazyck said.
Representatives of Shenango River Watchers will staff each of the four launch sites, and bring up the rear to ensure all of the competitors complete the event.
A group of local HAM radio operators organized by Mike Varga will be roving the river and assisting the various volunteers.
Organizers are consulting with head ranger Dan Bickel at Pymatuning State Park to make sure the water levels are perfect for paddling down the river, and representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers will be set up at Kidd’s Mill Covered Bridge, Mazyck said.
“We’ve been getting a lot of cooperation from everyone,” Mazyck said.
The registration form can be found at www.laketolakepaddle.com. Registration forms can be mailed to Visit Mercer County PA, 50 N. Water Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.
For more information, contact VisitMercerCountyPA Vice President of Marketing Carmen Aiello at caiello@visitmercercountypa.com or 724-614-2769.
