LAKE TOWNSHIP — A Lake Township man has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl for more than two years.
Robert Shawn Temple, 48, was charged Sept. 21 by state police with indecent assault, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old, endangering welfare of children, and corruption of minors.
Police met with the girl, now 17, on Aug. 19. She told them Temple abused her between 2017 and 2019, when she was 12 to 14 years old, according to court documents.
The first incident happened in August 2017; she thinks Temple believed she was sleeping when he entered her bedroom.
The incidents became more frequent and Temple’s actions “escalated,” the girl said.
She told him many times that she didn’t like what he was doing, but he continued.
Temple stopped when the girl told her mother, who confronted Temple.
He was arraigned Sept. 21 by District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township, and released after posting $75,000 bond.
Temple’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12 with Straub.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This information is taken from police reports. Everyone charged should be presumed innocent until found guilty in court.
