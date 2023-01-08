HERMITAGE — When the late Sylvia Stull served on the Hermitage board of commissioners for 27 years, one thing became apparent to those who knew her: Serving the city was her most important priority.
When Stull passed away in 2006 at age 81, one of her final gestures was to donate her 42-acre property at 4568 Sample Road to the city.
Stull’s farmhouse has long since been demolished, but city officials hope to eventually make use of the property, which includes green pastures, a walkway and a garage, while retaining the property’s largely-undeveloped nature.
While plans are still being considered, Hermitage commissioners both past and present remembered the lady whose donation is making such plans possible.
Hermitage Board President Duane Piccirilli served alongside Stull for a couple years after he was first elected to the board in 2003.
At the time, Stull — the first woman elected to the board and the only woman to serve as the board’s president — served as a mentor to Piccirilli, who said Stull “truly cared” for the city.
Whether it was working with the city officials whom she deeply respected, such as City Manager Gary Hinkson, or former city solicitor and late judge Francis Fornelli, or the many residents who came to her, Piccirilli said Stull approached everything with the same attention to detail and care regarding the city.
“She ran for commissioner for all the right reasons,” Piccirilli said of Stull. “The best advice she ever gave me was to look at all the facts and do the right thing.”
Stull passed on some of the knowledge and habits she had learned over the years, such as reading every single word of a proclamation or attending all of the city’s functions.
Stull also emphasized the importance of researching a topic as much as possible before taking action, speaking often with city officials and her fellow commissioners many times to discuss different issues.
In one instance, Stull asked Piccirilli to take her to a doctor’s appointment, where Stull proceeded to read off medications and their side-effects to the doctor — all based on research she had done herself.
“Silvia always made sure you did your homework and read all the material. She used to call almost every night at 9 to talk,” Piccirilli said.
Board Vice President William Moder also served alongside Stull after Moder joined the board in 2004, following the death of commissioner William Scanlon.
Like Piccirilli, Moder said that the city and its residents were the most important things to Stull, and often said “if anyone in the city has a problem, it’s my problem.”
Although Moder had previously known of Stull through relatives and his work on the economic commission, he received a firsthand introduction to Stull’s hands-on approach toward solving residents’ problems about a month into his first term.
“She called me while I was at home and said, ‘can you pick me up, and bring your boots? Someone’s got water in their basement,’” Moder said.
Stull and Moder visited a few houses that day, inspecting basements that were flooded with rainwater after a heavy storm. Not only did Stull insist they walk around the basements and see what happened, but she spoke with Hinkson shortly afterward to prevent future basement floods for those residents, Moder said.
Moder also experienced some of Stull’s late-night phone calls, especially since the absence of email at that time meant city matters had to be shared via paper packets and books.
“The night before any meeting, she’d call and ask ‘did you read this on page 23?’ or ‘We need to ask about this from that report,’” Moder said.
Stull and her husband never had any children, and Moder said Stull often treated the city and its residents as a form of extended family.
That’s why when Stull had the property donated to the city — the property that originally belonged to Stull’s family, the Carrs, before becoming the home of her and her husband — Moder said it wasn’t surprising to those who knew her.
“I think she would have liked nothing better than to see a bunch of preschoolers or kindergartners there, learning about nature,” Moder said.
Though he’s no longer on the board, former commissioner Bob Jazwinski worked with Stull during the early 1990s.
The time period was a difficult one for Hermitage, since city officials were still trying to recover from the loss of multiple mills in the 1980s, resulting in widespread unemployment and other financial challenges.
“There were a lot of controversial decisions back then, like raising taxes and balancing the budget while maintaining our services,” Jazwinski said. “But Sylvia was always enjoyable — I never remembered her getting angry or mean with anyone.”
When working alongside Stull, whether it was at a board meeting or an informal meeting on her porch, Jazwinski said communication with different people was always an important part of Stull’s decision-making process.
That’s why, aside from reading and researching issues facing the board, Stull also tried to listen to the different viewpoints from residents, commissioners and different city officials as much as possible, Jazwinski said.
“She worked really hard to understand opposing and competing views,” Jazwinski said.
Jazwinski said Stull’s posthumous donation of her “beautiful” property was especially significant since the land belonged to multiple generations of her family until her passing.
“Hopefully the city can use it to the advantage of its residents and their quality of life,” Jazwinski said.
The commissioners latest action regarding the property came during their Nov. 22 meeting, when the board voted to officially name the property the Stull Nature Reserve.
With a name now attached to the property, Hinkson said city officials can pursue grants for the property, as well as develop a master site plan. This plan would provide a roadmap for future development at the Stull Nature Reserve.
City officials have done some work on the property over the years, such as planting a garden and cleaning up some deteriorating outbuildings, but a master site plan would precede any “significant” development that may take place at the property, Hinkson said.
A kiosk was also built at the site by local Eagle Scout Brady Myers.
Hermitage Director of Recreation and Community Events Jessica Gotch said the name change to Stull Nature Reserve will better reflect what the property has to offer as city officials develop programming for the property.
Hinkson said city commissioners had previously decided to use the property for passive recreation and environmental education.
