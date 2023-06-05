SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – Work is expected to begin Monday to replace a 96-year-old bridge that carries Leesburg Station Road over Neshannock Creek in Springfield Township.
The bridge is between Creek Road and Route 19. The existing steel truss bridge will be replaced with a single-span, integral-abutment bridge. Additional work includes drainage improvements and roadway approaches.
A detour will be posted using New Castle-Mercer Road and Route 19.
The new bridge is expected to be opened in November.
The existing bridge was built in 1927 and is classified as poor condition. About 642 vehicles a day cross it.
Shingledecker Welding Inc. of Franklin was awarded the $1,390,000 contract, which is to be paid entirely with state funds. This year PennDOT’s Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects.
