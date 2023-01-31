SHARON – The Community Library of the Shenango Valley is hosting the Love Your Library fundraiser 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the library in downtown Sharon.
“It’s going to be a fun night,” said event chair Courtney Saylor. “We’re excited to welcome people into the building to see what we do and celebrate the holiday and our love of books.”
The event will include adult beverages, light snacks, musical entertainment by local musician Steve Vuich, games, a take home project with Art by Alane Jewel and Francesca Baldarelli of Hope Center for Arts and Technology, a commemorative wine glass, a basket raffle and more.
The library will be decked out for the holiday with fun activities like Match Up, Mad Libs, Blackout Page Poems, and the library’s area therapy dogs will be set up at a “cuddle station.”
This marks the 100th anniversary of the free public library in Sharon.
Saylor said the library trustees, staff, and volunteers work tirelessly to keep services available for the people who live in Sharon, Hermitage, Sharpsville, Farrell and beyond.
In addition to books, CLSV offers classes for all ages, digital media, computer access, a Teen Maker Space, Educational Resource Center – everything is available to borrow, from small power tools and board games to unique baking pans – public meeting space and more.
“In a time when costs are rising and budgets are tight, every donation helps keep our doors open for the whole community,” Saylor said. “Whether you use the library regularly or you never set foot in the door, the knowledge and resources here to share benefit the entire Shenango Valley.”
Saylor said many people don’t realize just how much goes on at the library, which is located at a busy corner downtown with ample free parking.
“This is a good chance to see everything available here while supporting a good cause and having a good time,” Saylor said.
Getting ready for the event is truly a family affair, as trustees have enlisted a few school-aged children in the preparations. Treasurer Alison Hanneman and her kids will be sorting and wrapping mystery titles for guests to take home.
Tickets to the Love the Library event are $40 per person and available at www.clsv.net or in person at the library. Donations can be made to the library online and any raffle items from the community are appreciated and can be dropped off at the library, as well.
Love the Library is being held in conjunction with The Buhl Club’s Parents’ Night Out. Parents must preregister their children ages three and up and the kids will enjoy games, crafts, pizza and more at the club located close to the library. Call the Buhl Club at 724-381-3700 ext. 101 to register. Members can sign up for free and there is a $10 per child fee for nonmembers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.