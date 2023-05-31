THINGS TO DO
CONCERT
• Buhl Park, Hermitage, hosts its Summer Concert Series starting Sunday with 2nd Avenue Project. Concerts are held at the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Benches are available, or bring a chair or blanket. The Cabin Cafe will sell concessions. For the full schedule, visit buhlpark.org or the park’s Facebook page. For weather updates on the day of, check out the Facebook page or call 724-981-5522, ext. 103, after 3 p.m.
DINNER
• A spaghetti dinner will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. June 10 at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, 61 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage. Spaghetti meals are $12, chicken parmigiana is $13, and a dozen meatballs to go is $12. Meals are dine in or takeout and include beverages, salad, pasta and ice cream.
FUNDRAISERS
• Operation Remembrance is hosting a Treasure Sale from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2150 E. State St., Hermitage (former Anytime Fitness).
Guests should park between the Framing Loft and Rent-A-Center. Proceeds support the organization’s Christmas service project for local children in need.
• The 34th annual Amish Hospital Benefit Auction will be held 8 a.m. Saturday at New Wilmington Livestock, 2006 Mercer-New Wilmington Road, New Wilmington.
The Lawrence County Amish community will auction off Amish washing machines, buggies, stoves, flowers, quilts, furniture, baked goods and more. They will also serve food including breakfast, pizza, sandwiches, chicken, hand-churned ice cream and homemade donuts.
This event is open to everyone. Proceeds benefit medical bills for a local Amish family. There is a smaller auction set for 4 p.m. June 2 for tack and sporting goods, plus a fish fry.
• The Shenango Alumni Society of the Penn State Alumni Association is hosting its 21st annual Golf Scramble at Yankee Run Golf Course, 7610 Warren-Sharon Road, Brookfield Township. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and shotgun start is 9 a.m.A four-person team costs $85 per golfer, which includes coffee, donuts, beverages and lunch. Single-rider carts will be available upon request.
There will also be a raffle for football tickets to a Nittany Lions’ game at Beaver Stadium, a hole-in-one contest, prizes for top three finishers and men’s and women’s skills, and a prize for the top all-women’s team with at least three members.
Proceeds benefit the society’s commitment to support scholarships, athletics and other student programming at Penn State Shenango. Registration deadline is Friday, June 2. Info: Call 724-983-2900 or email ejj129@psu.edu
• A golf tournament to benefit revival team projects for Brandy Springs Park will be held June 24 at Shenango Lake Golf Club in Transfer. Shotgun start is 9 a.m. Cost is $300 per four-person team; that includes 18 holes, cart, drinks, hot dogs and dinner.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and skill events. Registration deadline is June 17.
For information and registration: Visit “Brandy Springs Park Revival” on Facebook; send a check made out to “Brandy Springs Park” to P.O. Box 414, Mercer, PA 16137; or email brandyspringsrevival@gmail.com
MEETINGS
• Mercer High School class of 1956 meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ryder’s Restaurant, 936 Route 18, New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses and and friends are welcome.
• West Middlesex High School class of 1965 meets at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Ryder’s Restaurant, 936 Route 18, New Wilmington. Spouses and friends are welcome. Info: Call Beverly Chlpka at 724-962-4806.
VOLUNTEER
• The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County will be bringing Myron’s Meal Mobile to Grove City Memorial Park to distribute hot meals to families on Wednesdays from June 14 to Aug. 16. Volunteers are needed from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Info: Email Patty Tucker at ptucker@foodwarehouse.org
• Volunteers are need at 8:30 a.m. June 24 to move the WaterFire braziers to the boat launch. Meet at the WaterFire warehouse at 110 N. Railroad St., Sharon. Volunteers with trailers and pickup trucks are asked to meet up before the braziers are installed in the river behind Quaker Steak and Lube.
Bring 9/16, 5/8 and impact wrenches if available. Dress for spending time outside and getting dirty. For more information or to register as a volunteer, visit waterfiresharonpa.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.