THINGS TO DO
BUS TRIPS
• The Sharpsville Historical Society hosts a trip on June 21 to the Thistledown Racino in North Randall, Ohio. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. from the Sharon City Center parking lot and returns at 5 p.m. Cost is $40. Info: Call 724-813-9199 or 724-699-3884.
FAMILY FUN
• The Baughman Family Community Center, 71 Columbia Ave., Greenville, hosts these programs:
» Adult art class will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in June. Instructor is local artist Don Thomas. Learn about line drawing and shading and how to paint flowers, trees, faces and more.
Supplies are provided, but please bring your own if available. Cost is $3 per session for members or $10 per session for non-members.
» Teen dance 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 10 for ages 12 to 15. There will be a DJ, snacks and games. It will be chaperoned. Cost is $2 for members and $5 for non-members.
» Preschool sports camp willrun from 11 a.m. to noon June 13 to 15 for ages 3 to 5. There will be basketball, soccer, volleyball and baseball. Balloons and foam will be used as a safe alternative. Cost is $10 for members and $25 for non-members.
» These programs are for ages 6 to 12; cost is $25 for members and $40 for non-members: Volleyball camp 9 a.m. to noon June 19 to 22; flag football 9 a.m. to noon June 26 to 29; speed and agility camp 9 a.m. to noon July 10 to 13; and soccer camp 9 a.m. to noon July 24 to 27.
For more information about the center or to register for a program, call 724-917-2857. More details can be found on the center’s Facebook page or baughmanfcc.org
• Grove City YMCA, 543 E. Main St. Ext., hosts Family Skate Night the first Friday of the month at the facility’s arena.
Family skate is 5 to 6:30 p.m. and teen skate is 7:30 to 9 p.m. Cost is $5, which includes skate rental. Info: Call Karen Bishop at 724-458-9781.
FARM MARKETS
• Grove City Market in the Park is held 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at Grove City Memorial Park.
• Fresh Marketplace is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 129 Chestnut St., New Wilmington.
FUNDRAISERS
• Bike MS: Escape to the Lake will be Saturday and Sunday June 3 and 4. There are multiple route options, and Thiel College in Greenville will be hosting 500 cyclists and volunteers for the event, which raises money for people with multiple sclerosis.
The ride starts at Moraine State Park in Portersville, has an overnight stop in Greenville, and finishes near Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio. Info: Visit mssociety.donordrive.com
HISTORY
• The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City, is open to visitors noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through early December. Info: Call 724-458-1798, email gcahs@zoominternet.net or visit www.grovecityhistoricalsociety.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
JOB FAIRS
• Sharon Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for nurses from 1 to 4 p.m. today, May 31, in Morrison Hall at the School of Nursing. Sign-on bonuses are available for some positions. Info: Email amber.blackwell@steward.org or visit sharonregionalmedical.org/careers
• PA CareerLink Lawrence County is sponsoring monthly mini job fairs at its office, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26. Hiring representatives from six different employers will meet with job seekers each month and conduct on-the-spot interviews.
Pre-registration is suggested. For more information including a list of participating employers, visit www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or call 724-656-3165. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
MEETINGS
• Sharpsville class of 1959 meets for lunch at noon Thursday, June 1, at DiLorenzo’s, 30 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville. Call Sharon at 724-877-1094 to RSVP.
• Greenville Penn High School class of 1957 meets at 11:30 a.m. June 7 at Rainbow Valley Restaurant in Hadley.
• Sharon Steel Girls meet at 11:30 a.m. June 14 at Vey’s, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Each attendee will order from the menu and pay their own bill. RSVP by calling Judy Reichert at 330-448-4589 or Cheryl Cave at 724-342-1077.
OUTDOORS
• Shenango River Watchers is hosting its Spring Paddle Fest on June 3. Paddlers will float from Pymatuning State Park in Jamestown to Riverside Park in Greenville. Registration runs from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Shuttle and lunch provided. Info: Visit shenangoriverwatchers.org
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Grove City Strawberry Days will be June 9 to 11 at Grove City Memorial Park. Enjoy food, vendors, children’s activities, music, church service, special art exhibit hosted by George Junior Republic and more. Info: Visit “Grove City Strawberry Days” on Facebook.
• Wendell August Forge, 2073 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township, hosts a Centennial Tent Sale Friday through June 10 to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary. Items will include overstock products, owner’s reserve pieces, retail displays, retiring pieces and antiques.
There will also be wine tastings and refreshments. For more information or to register for a special VIP shopping opportunity, visit www.wendellaugust.com
• The University Archives Alumni Weekend Open House at Slippery Rock University will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 in room 315 in the University Archives and Special Collections unit in Bailey Library.
Meet Bob Jones, the original Rocky the Rock mascot. Rocky the lion, the school’s current mascot, will be visiting from 10 to 11:15 a.m. SRU memorabilia will also be on display.
• Flow the 2023 Alumni Exhibition, featuring the artwork of alumni with BFA and MFA degrees from the Department of Art at Youngstown State University, will open the at the John J. McDonough Museum of Art on Saturday, June 3 and run through Friday, July 14.
An opening reception for the exhibition will be from 5 to 7 p.m Saturday, June 3, at the museum. It will feature opening remarks at 5:30 p.m. by Dr. Phyllis Paul, Dean of the Cliffe College and an awards presentation by McDonough Director, Claudia Berlinski.
The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. The McDonough Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
STAGE AND THEATER
• Outta Theatre hosts these theater camps for ages 7 to 18:
» Bible Theatre Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 to 30.
» Improv Mini Camps, 2 to 5 p.m. June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.
» Acting Out Emojis Camp, 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 to 11.
» Piano Mini Camps, 9 a.m. to noon June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.
Register online at outtatheatre.com
SUPPORT GROUPS
• GriefShare Support Group meets at 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 S. Mercer St., Hempfield Township. A $20 fee covers the cost of materials. The program is led by caring people who have experienced grief and successfully rebuilt their lives. To register, call 724-815-9577 or visit blwc.org/support
• The ANAD Eating Disorder Support Group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month in the Founders’ Room at the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage. Info: Call Renee Zamary at 724-981-5435.
