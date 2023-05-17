THINGS TO DO
HISTORY
• The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum kicks off its 25th anniversary with the first of three Speaker Series events at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, when Kristen Park, an expert in Amish societies, will give a presentation at the museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City. The event is free, and attendees will learn about the beliefs and lifestyles of the Old Order Amish settlements.
Park is a professor in the sociology department at Westminster College, and she will also discuss common misconceptions about the Amish and major changes that different settlements negotiate in today’s world. Refreshments will follow along with tours of the museum. Be on the lookout for more anniversary events in June and July plus the main event later in the year.
The museum is open to visitors noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through early December. Info: Call 724-458-1798, email gcahs@zoominternet.net or visit www.grovecityhistoricalsociety.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
MEETINGS
• The Hubbard American Legion Post 51 meets at 7 p.m. today, May 18, in the social hall at First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Ave., Hubbard. Officers for 2023-24 will be elected and members will discuss the Purple Heart Bridge dedication and Memorial Day weekend.
Social hall parking can be accessed at the lower level parking lot of the church. Refreshments provided. Commander Raica invites and encourages all members to attend.
• Hickory High School class of 1958 meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. Everyone is welcome. Info: Call Donna at 724-342-0035.
OUTDOORS
• As part of Remake Learning Days, join the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, for Blooms and Books at 11 a.m. Saturday. Children, teens and their families are invited to help build a raised bed just outside of the library’s main entrance and learn about gardening and healthy soil.
Resources will be displayed, there will be garden activities, and participants can take home activity pages. The event is free.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Cirque Italia — Gold Unit will be held today, May 18, through Sunday at Grove City Premium Outlets, 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township.
Also known as the Italian Water Circus, this event features a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water for the performers. Info and tickets: Visit cirqueitalia.com
• The Mercer County Reptile Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pine Township Social Hall, 1252 S. Center St. Ext. Admission is $6; ages 10 and under are free. Info: Visit the show’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
• The Stoneboro Celebration Committee hosts Night at the Races at 5 p.m. Saturday under the big tent at Stoneboro Railroad Park. Tickets include dinner, adult beverages and prizes. There will also be a basket auction, pull tabs and raffle. Info: Call 724-866-5581.
• The Lakeland Bulldog Club of Pennsylvania is sponsoring an English Bulldog Fun Match on Sunday at the Mercer County 4-H Park, 463 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township. Registration is 10:30 a.m. to noon, with judging starting at noon.
The show is free and will take place indoors, rain or shine. There will be fun, raffles, prizes, trophies, food, refreshments and a silent auction of bulldog memorabilia.
Classes are held for puppies of at least three months old and adult dogs. There is also a class for other breeds. Entry fee is $5 per entry if showing the dog. Info: 814-425-8353 or lbcofpa@zoominternet.net
• The Lewis and Clark Circus will be held May 26 and 27 at the Mercer County Grange Fair grounds, 34 Grange Fair Drive, Findley Township. Info and tickets: Visit lewisclarkcircus.com
• The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Greenville Area, Grove City Area and Mercer Area chambers, will be celebrating the annual 30 Under 40 Awards with a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. May 24 at Buhl Park, Hermitage, in shelter 2. Tickets are $35 and that includes dinner, drink and dessert from The Whole Sh’Bang food truck.
Meal choices are chicken bacon ranch wrap or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, plus chips and cake. Register and pay on the chamber website at www.svchamber.com. For more information, email the chamber at office@svchamber.com
SUPPORT GROUPS
• GriefShare Support Group meets at 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays May 18 through Aug. 17 at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 S. Mercer St., Hempfield Township. A $20 fee covers the cost of materials.
The program is led by caring people who have experienced grief and successfully rebuilt their lives. To register, call 724-815-9577 or visit blwc.org/support
THEATER
• ”Belles,” a play in two acts and 45 phone calls, take the stage at 7:30 p.m. June 10 and 2:30 p.m. June 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon. It is a heartwarming comedy about love and family and six southern sisters who reconnect.
Tickets are $20, which includes beverage and a southern dessert. Buy tickets online at sharpsvillehistorical.org or at Mehler Insurance in Sharpsville. Proceeds benefit the Sharpsville Historical Society.
REUNION
• The Lakeview High School Alumni Reunion will be held at July 7 at the New Lebanon Community Church Family Life Center in Sandy Lake. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 a person; payment can be mailed to: LHS Alumni, P.O. Box 184, Stoneboro, PA 16153. Reservations must be made by June 23. Info: Call Sherry Reynolds 724-699-9101.
