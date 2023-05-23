THINGS TO DO
• The Laurel Kitchen Incubator will have a Pop-up Food Hall tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 200 Sterling Ave., Sharon.
The restaurants featured will be Blaurock Brats by Mike, serving bratwurst plates for $10 each, and Elephant 8, serving pad thai ($10), spring rolls (3 for $5), green curry ($10), and pad kee moo ($10).
FARM MARKETS
• Grove City Market in the Park is held 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at Grove City Memorial Park.
• Fresh Marketplace is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 129 Chestnut St., New Wilmington.
FESTIVAL
• Wilhelm Winery, 590 Georgetown Road, Hadley, hosts its 23rd annual Start of Summer Wine Fest 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. Admission is free, and there will be live music, vendors, food and wine tastings.
HISTORY
• The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City, is open to visitors noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through early December. Info: Call 724-458-1798, email gcahs@zoominternet.net or visit www.grovecityhistoricalsociety.org.
JOB FAIR
• A Community Career Fair will be held noon to 4 p.m. today at the East End Fire Department hall, 104 Wilson Ave., Mercer.
Admission is free. The event is being organized by the National Guard and the Mercer and Grove City area chambers of commerce.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Lewis and Clark Circus will be held May 26 and 27 at the Mercer County Grange Fair grounds, 34 Grange Fair Drive, Findley Township. Info: lewisclarkcircus.com
BLOOD DRIVE
• Vitalant hosts a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 30 in conference rooms C and D at AHN Grove City hospital, 631 N. Broad St. Ext., Pine Township. Those who donate in May will be entered into the “Vacay Giveaway” for a chance to win one of three $5,000 prepaid gift cards.
Info and appointments: vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.
