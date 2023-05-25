THINGS TO DO
• Wendell August Forge, 2073 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township, hosts the Centennial Tent Sale June 2 to 10 to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary. Items will include overstock products, owner’s reserve pieces, retail displays, retiring pieces and antiques.
There will also be wine tastings and refreshments. For more information or to register for a special VIP shopping opportunity, visit www.wendellaugust.com
• Grove City Strawberry Days will be held June 9 to 11 at Grove City Memorial Park. Enjoy food, vendors, children’s activities, music, church service, special art exhibit hosted by George Junior Republic and more. Info: Visit “Grove City Strawberry Days” on Facebook.
STAGE AND THEATER
• Outta Theatre hosts these theater camps for ages 7 to 18:
» Bible Theatre Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 to 30.
» Improv Mini Camps, 2 to 5 p.m. June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.
» Acting Out Emojis Camp, 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 to 11.
» Piano Mini Camps, 9 a.m. to noon June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.
Register online at outtatheatre.com
• Buhl Regional Health Foundation is partnering with the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps to provide free dental care for those without access to regular dental treatment. The free clinic will be held June 10 and 11 at Sharon High School. Doors open at 6 a.m. each day.
Volunteer dental professionals, including dentist, oral surgeons, dental assistants, and hygienists are needed to help staff the clinic on those days. Dental students are also welcome and will be supervised.
Dental providers willing to volunteer their time and services are asked to contact BRHF by May 26 at buhlregionalhealthfoundations.org/dental.
