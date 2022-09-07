SHARON — A hiring event Wednesday afternoon drew a light turnout for positions at Sharon Regional Medical Center, but potential applicants will have another chance next month.
The event, held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Sharon Regional’s School of Nursing, only drew a couple applicants as of around 3 p.m., Talent Acquisition Specialist Amber Blackwell said.
Hospital officials are seeking applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions, which Blackwell said included radiology techs and catheterization lab techs.
Some positions included sign-on bonuses with a two-year commitment, including up to $16,000 for RNs, $7,000 for LPNs and up to $5,000 for certified nursing assistants.
“We can at least do the interview and make an offer here, and we can help them with the application if needed,” Blackwell said. “But the entire hiring process usually takes a couple weeks.”
Wednesday’s event followed a similar hiring event Aug. 3 at the same location, which drew about 10 applicants. Of those, six ultimately completed the hiring process, Blackwell said.
However, anyone who missed this latest event will have another opportunity to start their career at Sharon Regional Medical Center.
The next hiring event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, also at the Morrison Hall in the School of Nursing, 740 E. State St., Sharon, 16146, Blackwell said.
More information on employment opportunities can be found at sharonregionalmedical.org/careers.
