FARRELL – Nearly 70 people braved Saturday morning’s light rain to help those with the heavy burden of drug addiction.
“Last year in one week alone, seven people died of drug overdoses just in Farrell,’’ Olive McKeithan, Farrell’s former mayor and one of the event’s organizers said.
Participants in Operation Lighthouse Memory Walk Against Addiction sought donations in the prior weeks leading up to the event. The collection raised $1,800, organizers said.
Starting at Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, volunteers walked a loop of a little over 1 mile. Mercer County Behavioral Health and Highmark sponsored the event, which is run by the non-profit Minority Health Center. Operation Lighthouse aids addicts and their families in dealing with the disease with help from the Community Counseling Center of Mercer County, McKeithan said.
“We do this in memory of those who lost loved ones,’’ she said of the event.
Opioid addicts often are on the lookout for new drugs to boost their high. The latest one is Xylazine, also known as the “zombie drug’’ or “tranq.’’
In early March the federal Drug Enforcement Administration issued an alert about xylazine, which is an animal sedative, saying it’s been recovered in 48 of the 50 states. Dealers mix it with heroin and fentanyl, making both drugs even more deadly.
The presence of xylazine in the drug trade threatens to undercut the impact of naloxone, popularly known as Narcan — a key weapon to fight overdoses. The National Institute on Drug Abuse, a department of the National Institutes of Health, reports that xyalzine is not an opioid, so naloxone does not address xylazine’s physical impact.
While the National Institute on Drug Abuse recommends using naloxone, even with xylazine is believed to be present, but increased use of the animal tranquilizer could decrease the effectiveness of naloxone.
Tim Harrison, an associate minister at Valley Baptist, was among Saturday’s walkers. Harrison councils addicts through the HEAT program – an acronym referring to habilitation, empowerment, accountability and therapy.
“We’re working to change the person,’’ he said. “When it comes to drugs we want to change their thought process.’’
