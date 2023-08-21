HERMITAGE — The ongoing litigation involving JCPenney and the Shenango Valley Mall’s owners could be on its way to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court — with potential redevelopment of the mall hanging in the balance.
In a ruling issued June 23, the state Superior Court ruled in favor of Butterfli Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Flicore LLC and the current owners of the Shenango Valley Mall property, against JCPenney, which operates a department store in the mall.
Butterfli Holdings LLC has owned the property since August 2022.
Redevelopment of the mall, along with creating a mixed-use city center that incorporates the mall property, is expected to be a cooperative effort between Flicore and Hermitage officials.
However, that ruling is being appealed by JCPenney, according to court documents.
This appeal is the latest development in a legal battle that first started four years ago between JCPenney and GFM-23, the descendants of the property’s original owner, George McConnell. The site, at North Hermitage Road and East State Street, was once the McConnell family farm.
A 1967 agreement originally signed between JCPenney, the McConnell family and Crown Construction Co., which built the mall, gave JCPenney a say over any development at the Shenango Valley Mall.
In 2019, after GFM-23 had retaken control over the mall, JCPenney officials argued their privilege under the 1967 agreement was still valid, despite a series of agreements and extensions signed since then — some of which the McConnells or GFM-23 weren’t parties to.
Local officials said the disagreement with JCPenney officials had impeded any development of the property, including a planned purchase of the property by LRC Realty. This purchase by LRC Realty later fell through.
When it comes to the proposed city center, which would be located around the mall property, Hermitage officials have secured more than $5.5 million in grants toward the project.
City officials have said they will continue with other parts of the city center project until the lawsuit is resolved.
The city center was one of the primary recommendations made in the Hermitage 2030 Comprehensive Plan, a guide for city development that was adopted in 2019. The mall has lost most of its tenants in recent years. JCPenney is the last anchor store after the closing of the Sears and Macy’s department stores.
Declarative judgment was sought, and visiting Common Pleas Judge Harry J. Knafelc eventually ruled in favor of GFM-23 in early 2022. At the time, JCPenney officials stated they would consider their options, including filing an appeal.
Later that year, the Shenango Valley Mall property was purchased from GFM-23 by Butterfli Holdings LLC. Butterfli then substituted GFM-23 as the appellee in the case, the court documents state.
JCPenney officials have since appealed the trial court’s ruling in superior court, although this latest ruling in June only re-affirmed that initial ruling against JCPenney.
William McConnell, who served as GFM-23’s legal counsel, said he and his family were pleased with the decisions of the trial court and superior court.
Robert Abramovich, executive vice president and director of operations for Flicore, said in an email shortly after the ruling that Flicore officials were unable to comment due to the case’s pending legal status.
On July 20, JCPenney officials filed a petition to appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Butterfli filed an answer to that petition on Aug. 3, the court documents state.
A decision by the Supreme Court to hear the case had not been made as of Monday, the documents state.
