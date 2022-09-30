HERMITAGE — After a morning of educational activities, the group of small children ended Thursday's "Little Explorers" session with some yoga — trying excitedly to match their instructors' stretches while bundled up against the crisp morning air.
Held at the Sandy's Place environmental learning center in Buhl Park, the Little Explorers program gives children aged three-to-six years old, along with their guardians, a chance to enjoy some outdoor activities from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Katie Nowland, Buhl Park director of environmental education, said the park hosts the program from September through November, and usually January through April.
She said this gives the children some outdoor activities that are fun yet educational during the colder months of the year, compared to the various programs that are available for children during the summer.
"Usually around this time of year, there's not as much going on," Nowland said.
The program is divided between "playgroups" and "programs."
Playgroups are offered at no cost and includes a few activities and free play for children. Programs cost $5 per child and offer more structured programs, as well as a snack.
Each week follows a similar theme that guides the activities. This week's theme was apples, so the children learned about the different parts of the apple, such as the skin, along with making apple-themed crafts and reading from a book about apples.
Nowland said the themes also reflect the changing seasons as Little Explorers progresses.
"Next week, our theme is leaves, and eventually we'll get to pumpkins in October," Nowland said.
Among the caregivers watching over the children was Sarah Napierkoski, a babysitter who brought four of her friends' children to Thursday's program.
"It's great because it gives the kids something to do that gets them outside," Napierkoski said.
As the yoga lessons came to an end and Little Explorers closed Thursday, many of the children ran to their caregivers and asked to play at the nearby playgrounds — another perk of hosting the program at Sandy's Place, Nowland said.
For more information, Nowland can be contacted at Katie@buhlpark.org or 724-981-5522 ext. 105.
