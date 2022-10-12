SHARON — Although the Educational Service Center normally hosted school board meetings, Sharon schools Superintendent Justi Glaros was addressing a different audience Wednesday morning — state representatives Dan Miller, D-42, and Mark Longietti, D-7.
As one of the speakers during the House Democratic Policy Committee Hearing, Glaros described some of the challenges her district experiences due to the funding for cyber and charter schools, as well as Level Up funding and the threat of school vouchers.
In the case of cyber and charter school funding, Glaros said school districts had to pay based on the district’s size, regardless of the cyber or charter schools’ actual cost of services.
In Sharon City School District, Business Manager and Board Secretary Tresa Templeton said the district paid $1.3 million to brick-and-mortar charter schools and $1.95 million to cyber charter schools.
At the same time, Glaros said the district was dealing with a $2 million deficit when preparing the budget. Although the state funding eventually helped close some of that deficit, the district still had to raise property taxes — placing some of the strain on residents.
“We raised property taxes by three mills this year, and that’s a burden on our communities,” Glaros said.
One proposed bill, House Bill 2169, could potentially exacerbate the problem, since it would provide a voucher for children to attend private schools.
If about 10 percent of students at West Hill Elementary School took a voucher and left the school, Glaros said that would mean a loss of about 25 to 30 students.
Aside from the academic benefits for students regarding in-person instruction, Miller said public schools teach many of the social skills that children rely on throughout their lives.
“The kids learn together, they argue together, and they eat in the cafeteria together,” Miller said.
Representing the nearby Farrell Area School District was Superintendent Dr. Lora Adams-King, who explained some of the sheer cost differences school officials face with charter and cyber schools.
At Farrell schools, the average cost for a regular education student was $4,140 per student, and the average cost for a special education student was $6,845 per student.
However, the average cost to send a regular education student to a cyber or charter school was about $18,000 per student, while the average special education student cost about $43,000.
Despite these increased costs, Adams-King said cyber and charter schools are not held to the same standards as public schools.
Longietti agreed, and said that out of 14 private schools in Pennsylvania, 13 were classified as “failing” despite the significant costs.
Level Up funding, which provides funding to Pennsylvania’s top 100 poorest school districts, is some relief. In the case of Sharon, Glaros said the district received $500,000 last year and $1.2 million this year.
Miller said that, although Level Up funding provided some relief for school districts in need, it was still not a statewide solution since many schools — such as the 101st poorest district — do not qualify for Level Up funds but still need significant assistance.
“It’s almost like a race to the bottom, and it should never be framed that way,” Miller said.
Miller argued that public schools were the only educational entities that would accept “all” students, regardless of the students’ background or needs.
Cyber and charter schools however could pick and choose their students, and if a special needs student’s accommodations were too much, the student would be directed to public school anyway, Miller said.
Although not a school administrator himself, Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle, who has many family members involved in education, also spoke at the hearing.
As someone who attended private schools as did his children, McGonigle said that his testimony was not meant as an attack against cyber or charter schools, but rather emphasized accountability and fairer funding practices for schools.
McGonigle argued that forcing school districts to raise property taxes can put a strain on families, which both affects an area’s economic development immediately and down the road, if the students’ education is affected.
“Schools are the heartbeat of our county,” McGonigle said. “If a student graduates and isn’t prepared, then they can’t contribute to that economic development.”
One potential solution could be House Bill 272, which proposes changes to the school funding formula, among other issues.
If approved, McGonigle said taxpayers in the Farrell Area School District would save $325,331; Greenville schools would save $178,041; Hermitage schools would save $86,301; Jamestown schools would save $126,358; Reynolds schools would save $144,524; Sharon schools would save $1,076,290; Sharpsville schools would save $59,764; and West Middlesex schools would save $100,935.
Longietti said House Bill 272 has the support of about 430 of the state’s 500 school districts.
Statewide, the bill’s changes to cyber and charter school funding would also save Pennsylvania taxpayers $373 million the first year, and $430 million the second year, Longietti said.
Longietti said House Bill 272, and other similar bills, were developed with committees consisting of Democrats and Republicans, showing there was some bipartisan support toward funding reform.
One previous bill aimed at restructuring the funding formula for schools based on need and different categories of students’ special needs was passed — but with an exemption for cyber and charter schools, Longietti said.
Miller said it was “frustrating” to see such efforts at reform ultimately fail, and said the funding reforms introduced in previous bills could still be implemented if there were a Democratic majority or Republicans willing to support reform.
Local representatives Parke Wentling of Hempfield Township and Tim Bonner of Grove City, both Republicans, did not co-sponsor House Bill 272.
“We could do this and be done by February,” Miller said.
