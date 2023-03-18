MERCER – Many believe the key turning point for American women was on Aug. 26, 1920.
That’s when the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect that gave women the right to vote.
But there’s more to the women’s movement than just that, said Nancy Bires.
A member of the Democrat Women of Mercer County, Bires talked to organization members Saturday morning at the Mercer Area Library.
The retired elementary school teacher from Hermitage School District noted that this was Women’s History Month. and she gave a historical perspective.
“A lot of us trace the start of Women’s History month to 1857, when women protested awful working conditions at a number of New York City factories,’’ she said.
The first Women’s Day event was in 1909, and in 1980 President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. In 1987 Congress designated March as Women’s History Month.
The county Democrats group began when 23 local women met at the Hickory VFW in Hermitage. The group was formally organized in January 2006.
Birds talked about her own late mother’s experience.
“She grew up on a farm during the Depression,’’ Bires said. “For money, she had to pluck and dress chickens for five cents a chicken. That’s the way it was back then.’’
An artist, her mother eventually gained a college degree to become an art teacher. Eventually she traveled the globe from Africa to scuba diving beneath the seas.
Bires also noted acclaimed environmentalist Rachel Carson was raised in Springdale, Allegheny County. Carson wrote the book “Silent Spring’’ in 1962 detailing the destruction that pesticides had on the environment. In particular the bald eagle, America’s symbol, was decimated by the pesticide DDT.
In 1972 DDT was banned in the U.S. Since then, bald eagles have made a strong comeback nationally and locally, Bires said.
“We owe it to Rachel Carson that we can see the bald eagles we have now,’’ she said.
Bires also promoted the Earth Day Festival @LindenPointe set for Saturday, April 22, which is Earth Day.
It will be held at LindenPointe, the Hermitage business park partly owned by the city. The free event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and is hosted by the city and the Shenango Valley River Watchers.
It will feature eco-friendly vendors, food trucks, kids activities and live entertainment and other activities.
