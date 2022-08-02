SHARON — Local businesses will have a chance to engage in some friendly competition while raising food for those in need, through the Lady Scouts Food Fight.
Members of the Lady Scouts announced the food drive Tuesday during a ceremony at the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.
The competition, or "food fight," will involve local businesses trying to collect the most food for the Community Food Warehouse from Aug. 8 through Sept. 1.
Cara Papay, Lady Scouts president, said the idea came about after a recent news story highlighted how food shortages were affecting the Community Food Warehouse.
The organization's members discussed some ways they could meet that need in the community and ultimately came up with the idea for a friendly competition to collect food among local businesses.
That need was made all the more real Tuesday. When the group announced the food fight, the Community Food Warehouse's shelves reflected the organization's 30 or 40 percent food capacity.
"We were all talking about how it's just so shocking to see literal empty shelves behind us," Papay said.
The Lady Scouts organization was founded in January of this year, with the motto "be social, do good." The group has more than 40 members who enjoy having fun, learning new things and doing good for the community, Papay said.
The Lady Scouts first event was a cooking class at Thyme In Your Kitchen in downtown Sharon, where the group's members raised $300 in cash and 300 pounds of food. They donated the proceeds to the Community Food Warehouse, Lady Scouts Communications Officer Brittany Sammartino said.
For the food fight, the Lady Scouts will provide local businesses with bins that can hold up to 60 pounds of food. The goal of the drive is to raise up to one ton of food for the Community Food Warehouse.
There are a few factors driving the food shortages, said Sarah Worthington, development manager with the Community Food Warehouse.
These include lower donations from local sources and retailers, along with decreased allotments from the United States Department of Agriculture. Some food items, such as frozen meats, are also simply difficult to get.
This comes at a time when the Community Food Warehouse, which serves 4,500 families through its network of food pantries, after-school programs and feeding sites, is seeing an increased need among struggling families, she said.
Any food donations are welcome, but Worthington said some of the most important items include canned proteins, along with anything shelf-stable that comes in bags, boxes or cans, but items contained in glass should be avoided.
Other items that may not immediately come to mind that are just as important when preparing a meal include supplemental items such as salt, pepper, spices and condiments.
Donors can also consider pairings such as spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, or cereal and shelf-stable milk that complement one another.
"Those kinds of things that you can build together to create a meal," Worthington said.
The winner of the competition will be announced later this year at the Community Food Warehouse's "Stuff the Bus" event, with an official date to be determined. The winner will receive free donuts and coffee, along with the knowledge their efforts will be supporting those in need.
To contact Lady Scouts about participating in the food fight, visit their "Lady Scouts" Facebook page for more information. The group can be messaged through their Facebook page or emails can be sent to ladyscoutspa@gmail.com.
