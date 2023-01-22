HERMITAGE — Local officials agree they want the Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool to open this season, but the issue of funding the pool remains unresolved.
Lackawannock Township, Shenango Township and West Middlesex own the pool, but the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments manages it.
At the latest meeting of COG’s executive board, board members discussed potential ways to fund the pool without either forcing COG to shoulder most of the expenses or forcing the three pool municipalities to pay the entire cost.
Although the three member municipalities originally paid for the pool themselves decades ago, the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments has since taken on most of the funding, for unclear reasons.
In recent years, each of the three municipalities paid about $3,500 a year toward the pool, although COG officials late last year presented a possible change in the pool’s funding structure that would increase each municipality’s contribution to about $15,000.
Officials with COG explained that the increase was a more accurate representation of the pool’s operating costs, including cost increases such as pay raises for lifeguards or rising costs of chlorine.
Otherwise, the majority of the pool’s funding comes from COG’s general budget, which is meant to fund all of COG’s services — outside of COG’s transportation program, which is covered under a separate budget.
The increase was met with some concern and sticker shock by officials with the three municipalities, but by December, Shenango Township council voted to pay $15,000, Lackawannock Township supervisors voted to pay $3,500, and West Middlesex Borough Council voted to pay at least $10,000.
West Middlesex council member Bob Lark said in December he would spearhead a committee comprised of representatives from the three pool municipalities, which would meet with other COG members.
As of Wednesday, Lark said he had met with representatives from the three community pool member municipalities, as well as Sharpsville.
After meeting individually with local representatives and providing background information on the pool, Lark said he planned to meet with more municipal representatives, culminating in a collective meeting within a couple weeks.
Brian Foster, COG’s parks and recreation director, said COG would be willing to host the meeting.
Although Lackawannock Township supervisor Richard Schuller said late last year that the township would not pay the increase and would withdraw from jointly owning the pool, fellow Lackawannock supervisor Terence Whalen said the supervisors had not yet voted to withdraw from the pool.
Lackawannock Township supervisors are pursuing options, including withdrawal from the pool ownership, but no decision would be made until September, according to the community pool’s bylaws, Whalen said.
Whatever action is ultimately taken, Whalen said the supervisors are interested in potential solutions toward funding the pool, rather than heaping the entire cost on only a few municipalities.
“We want to see this thing stay open,” Whalen said of the pool.
Shenango Township Supervisor Dale Perry likewise said he supported the pool and hoped a solution could be found that would allow the pool to open this season.
One potential option could be for all of COG’s member municipalities within the Shenango Valley to contribute financially toward the pool in varying percentages, as Lark referenced the community pool’s 2022 season report during Wednesday’s meeting.
According to the report, pool attendance includes larger municipalities like Sharon and Hermitage each making up about 14 percent of the pool’s total attendance, ranging to Hubbard, Ohio, which contributed four percent. The three communities that own the pool made up about 37 percent.
“I think we should reach out to these places like Sharon and Hermitage and Farrell. Hubbard should be contacted too,” Lark said.
Aside from reaching out to COG’s member municipalities, Lark also suggested reaching to businesses throughout the Shenango Valley area for financial support.
Foster already solicits businesses in the West Middlesex area each year for donations; he received about $5,000 last year. Lark said that outreach could be expanded, with information on the pool’s usage and amenities made available to Shenango Valley businesses.
“This isn’t just a West Middlesex pool, it’s the Shenango Valley’s pool,” Lark said.
Lark also reiterated that if a funding solution couldn’t be found and the community pool closed, even if temporarily, it would be very difficult if not impossible to reopen the pool. He cited community pools in Greenville and Mercer that closed and never reopened.
Mercer County Commissioner Timothy McGonigle agreed that the pool should remain open, and that amenities like the community pool can help encourage development throughout the area.
“The places that are growing — they have amenities like this,” McGonigle said.
