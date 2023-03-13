LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP — The issue of how to fund the Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool has yet to be solved, but officials from the three communities say they want to keep the pool open.
At Monday's meeting of the Lackawannock Township supervisors, representatives from Lackawannock and Shenango townships and West Middlesex borough, as well as Mercer County Commissioner Timothy McGonigle, were present to discuss how to fund the community pool.
The community pool is owned by the three municipalities and administered by the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments.
Last year, COG officials approached the three municipalities about raising their contributions to $15,000 each, instead of the municipalities paying $3,500 as they had in the past.
COG Recreation Director Brian Foster said he originally expected in May of 2022 that contributions would rise to $5,500 each, prior to a meeting in October that announced the increase to $15,000 each.
COG officials said the $15,000 from each municipality better reflects the community pool's true operating costs, since COG had been covering most of the cost from COG's general budget for years.
In the case of Lackawannock Township, Supervisor Terence Whalen said the township's entire recreation budget was $12,500.
Although he wanted to see the pool remain open, Whalen said a funding solution would have to be found that doesn't place the entire burden on the three municipalities.
West Middlesex Mayor Stacey Curry, who attended with Councilman Bill Novak, said she would at least like to find a funding arrangement to get the pool season open this year, which would give time for a more long-term solution.
Shenango Township Supervisor Tom Hubert agreed, and said the possibility of contributions should be opened up to the rest of COG's members, since only 37 percent of the community pool's attendance comes from the three municipalities.
A full story will appear in Wednesday's Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.