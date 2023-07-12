HERMITAGE — As the Hermitage Police Department’s community engagement officer, Sammy Staples often talks with different groups throughout the community — from classes of students to church youth groups and staff at local agencies.
But if someone hasn’t had a chance to see these previous presentations and would like to know more about different issues facing the community, such as the dangers of social media or how to avoid unhealthy relationships, they can attend a series of community safety classes that will be hosted later this year.
The classes will be held at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room of the Hermitage Municipal Building at 800 N. Hermitage Road, and include a sex trafficking awareness class on Aug. 9, a social and emotional wellness class on Sept. 13, a safe social media class on Oct. 11 and a school violence and threats class on Nov. 8.
Staples and the Hermitage Police Department have offered similar programs in the past, such as their Youth Justice Academy and Citizens Police Academy.
However, the upcoming community safety classes came about after recent discussions between Staples and Hermitage Director of Recreation and Community Events Jessica Gotch over ways the police could engage with the local residents.
While Staples will handle the content and the presentation, Gotch said city officials will help promote the program through the city’s website, Facebook page and newsletter.
The classes are not restricted to any particular age group or city residents, so any resident or family that wants to attend is encouraged to do so.
“It’s aimed at a wider audience to get some of this information out there and generate more awareness,” Staples said.
Some topics will be tailored more toward adults, such as the class on sex trafficking awareness. That class will include discussion on the traffickers’ mentalities, prevention, self-esteem, grooming, and how victims can fall into cycles of abuse, Staples said.
The classes on social health and safe social media however are more similar to past presentations given at local schools, and cover topics such as self-esteem, awareness, and taking care of yourself physically, mentally and emotionally — making the classes ideal for families, Staples said.
With a background in mental health and counseling, Staples said he prefers to be as candid and transparent as possible when making presentations or having discussions with community members, especially students.
“I don’t hide anything. I want them to know how serious something is, and I think sometimes the kids are shocked by that transparency,” Staples said.
Hermitage police Chief Adam Piccirillo praised the efforts of Staples and Gotch in bringing the police and parks and recreation departments together for a community-oriented program.
“Hopefully this program will be an ongoing thing that we can continue and grow,” Piccirillo said.
To register for the class, visit the City of Hermitage’s website at www.hermitage.net and click the “Register Now” tab. After being taken to another page, click “Activities,” where information on the individual classes and how to register will be available.
The classes are free to attend, but visitors must register ahead of time to reserve their spot.
