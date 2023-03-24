SHARPSVILLE — Some of the borough’s younger residents had a chance to see their local government in action earlier this month at the latest Sharpsville Borough Council meeting.
The meeting, held on March 8 at the borough municipal building, was attended by members of Boy Scout Troop 45.
Although the Boy Scouts have attended council meetings in the past, Borough Manager Ken Robertson described this year’s group — which filled the municipal building’s lobby area — as one of the “biggest groups of scouts we’ve ever had.”
Robertson encouraged the scouts to remain in the Sharpsville area after they grew up and graduated school, while Councilman Bob Piccirilli said he hoped to see some of the scouts eventually return to serve on borough council themselves.
“You’re serving your hometown,” Piccirilli said of the position.
Aside from a few questions by residents who attended, the meeting proceeded relatively quickly as council members approved various items on their agenda.
Council President Leonard Grandy explained to the scouts that council usually discusses the agenda items more in-depth during their work sessions when compared to the regular meetings, hence the meeting’s brisk pace.
Grandy also credited the borough’s smooth operations to the hard work of Robertson and the staff.
“They do a good job,” Grandy said.
