SHARPSVILLE — As the students tried passing through the “spider web” without touching any ropes, a few tried crawling or side-stepping through — and a few even grabbed classmate Kylie David and carried her through.
Intended as a team-building exercise, the spider-web activity encourages the students to work together to come up with creative solutions.
“Being lifted through is probably the easiest way,” David said.
The “spider web” was just one of the activities that teacher Jayne Kornbau’s eighth grade class undertook Thursday morning at Sharpsville Area Middle School.
Sharpsville is taking advantage of some new equipment — like the “spider web” cooperative exercise — that could help the student body, and the students’ bodies, overcome the physical effects of at-home education during the COVID pandemic.
In one corner of the gym, students played in a GaGa ball pit, where students played inside of an octagon, trying to hit a ball with a fist or open hand. If a student was hit below the knees, they were out.
The game was first introduced to Sharpsville schools about five years ago by then-teacher Kirk Scurpa, who oversaw two outdoor GaGa pits that were donated by the Sharpsville PTO at the elementary school, Kornbau said.
Compared to the tense yet relaxed strategy of navigating the spider web, student Austin Rentz said action at the GaGa ball pit was very fast-paced, with students trying to whittle down the competition before someone won and the game started over.
“It gets very fast and intense,” Rentz said.
Yet another activity, the “object-retrieval team building system,” involved students holding a different ropes with a device in the center holding a marker. The students had to work together to draw a triangle, then an “S” for “Sharpsville” in the center.
“I can make it more complicated if the students keep figuring it out,” Kornbau said.
The activities, along with some additional equipment including kickballs and dodgeballs, were all purchased with a $7,200 grant from the Highmark Foundation, allowing Kornbau to secure more equipment than her allotted budget would normally allow.
However, supply-chain shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic held up the delivery of the GaGa pit seven or eight times.
When Kornbau submitted her orders for the equipment — all in blue and white Sharpsville colors — in January, she was told the orders would be delivered in mid-February.
Most of the equipment was delivered on time, but the GaGa pit wasn’t delivered until this current school year.
Kornbau had successfully applied for a grant through the Highmark Foundation in the past, using it to purchase other gym equipment, including a “nine-square” apparatus.
Unlike traditional four-square, which is played on the floor, nine-square features a series of PVC pipes that hang overhead, forcing players to hit the ball upward and over the pipes.
Nine-square continued to be popular with the students Thursday, as many alternated between the Gaga pit and the spider-web for a game of nine-square.
Rentz and David both said nine-square was one of their favorite gym activities, while student Amelia Titus added that, while similar to volleyball, nine-square was less intense, which made it more enjoyable and more accessible.
“It’s something everyone can play,” Titus said.
Kornbau said she has team-building days with sixth and seventh graders every 12 weeks, while she teaches eighth graders every Tuesday and Thursday.
Along with emphasizing cooperation among students, Kornbau said the activities also help recover some of the physical fitness that was lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spring of the 2019-20 school year was spent in remote learning, while the 2020-21 school year sometimes featured remote learning when COVID cases spiked or in-person learning with social distancing, which restricted physical education activities.
“I couldn’t do as much in the gym, and a lot of the sports the kids played were canceled or delayed too,” she said.
One indicator of lost fitness is a competition Kornbau organizes among her students, where boys and girls in each grade try to reach different personal fitness goals, similar to the former Presidential fitness test.
In previous years, about 30 or 40 students per grade would reach their fitness goals, whereas post-COVID, only about 13 or 14 students reach their goals.
“That can help when I apply to Highmark for a grant, because I won’t share names but I can share statistics to help show what the need is,” Kornbau said.
David and Titus agreed that the periods of remote learning led to a lapse in physical activities, which was made all the more difficult since gym was among their favorite classes.
“There were times when we had to learn at home, and I really didn’t like that,” David said.
