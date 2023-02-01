GROVE CITY – With the completion last year of a $9 million renovation of Henry Buhl Library, Grove City College demonstrated that it is possible to preserve a campus landmark while transforming it to meet the needs of today’s students.
This year, the college expects to begin a similar process on the campus’ iconic Rockwell Hall of Science. Built in 1931, Rockwell was the first academic building on upper campus and its tower overlooking the Quad is one of Grove City College’s most-distinctive views. The project will bring the flagship building and its classrooms and laboratories into the 21st century and allow Rockwell to serve future generations of students as well as it has previous ones.
As with the library renovation, the college is working with designers and contractors to reimagine spaces created decades ago for today’s collaborative, technology-centered educational culture while respecting existing historical campus aesthetics.
In the case of Buhl Library, which opened in 1954, that meant reorganizing and realigning existing student study areas, creating new and flexible spaces for studying, teaching, and student resources, radically increasing the number of outlets, adding an Urban Trail Coffee Co. outpost, and many other improvements. Students love the new Buhl.
Last year also saw the creation of a new School of Business, new undergraduate major programs, the addition of MBA and MAcc program to a growing suite of graduate offerings, and a new campus landmark – the GROVE sign.
The college is building on its strengths and holding fast to its values – Excellence, Faithfulness, Community, Stewardship, and Independence – to provide students an excellent, affordable, and Christ-centered education.
The college was recognized in 2022 as one of America’s top colleges and a “best value” by both The Princeton Review and Forbes based on academic quality, cost, and alumni earnings.
The Career Services Office was ranked fourth-best in the nation by Princeton Review, reflecting the work it does on behalf of students and the college’s reputation among employers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.