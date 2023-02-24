SHARON – Having just celebrated 125 years in business, J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. continues to set a standard of excellence and professionalism in Mercer and Lawrence counties with locations in Sharon and New Castle.
McGonigle’s is one of the largest family-owned and operated funeral service and cremation providers in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Now in its fourth generation, the funeral home remains dedicated to providing meaningful end-of-life services for all families.
J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is staffed solely by McGonigle professional personnel. Their extraordinary care starts from a family’s first contact with the funeral home, which is received by their privately managed call center. The transportation of the deceased is performed in a dignified and professional manner by McGonigle Ambulance Service, which operates in conjunction with the funeral homes.
Its private crematory, which was constructed on-site in 2004, is operated by Cremation Association of North America-certified, licensed funeral directors. All family consultations, funeral services, cremations, and burials are overseen by licensed funeral directors, ensuring that your loved one is always in the care of well-trained, professional, and compassionate personnel.
J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. remains dedicated to ensuring their foundation of attention to detail and personalized service remains intact. The funeral home also uses live streaming, video slideshow memorials, and a professionally installed sound system to further personalize each service with the use of modern technologies. This commitment to compassionately serving their community as informed professionals and proficient advisors has been annually recognized by The Herald as “Best of the Best” every year since the award’s inception.
The funeral home has eight licensed funeral directors on staff and is led by J. Bradley McGonigle III, president, Martin P. McGonigle II, vice president, and Karen A. McGonigle Murphy, secretary and treasurer. Benjamin Tate, Michael Geramita, Christopher Kingman, and Bryon Anzevino are licensed funeral directors who care for the families, coordinate and conduct funeral services, and operate the private crematory.
The most recent addition to the McGonigle team, Kimberly Cramer, is a licensed funeral director and life insurance agent. She serves as director of the firm’s Pre-Need Funeral Program. Kim offers families peace of mind by pre-arranging their funeral service. McGonigle’s offers a variety of pre-planning programs that allow you to express your own wishes and there is no cost or obligation for their pre-planning services.
Assisting the licensed funeral directors are Martin P. McGonigle Sr., Gary Jones, Sam Pompelia, Larry Coyne and Jerry Chupak. Managing the fast-paced office and providing clerical support are administrative assistants Nan Lehman and Jennifer Callahan; and clerical assistant Susan Stratos. William McKendry, director of maintenance, assures the funeral homes are well-maintained to provide families with a modest, but elegant facility.
For information on McGonigle’s personalized services and cremation options, or to schedule a pre-planning appointment, contact them at 724-347-7575 or visit their website www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com
