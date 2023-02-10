Now is the time for we cross-country skiers to be heard.
Whenever someone begs for a weather forecast that calls for no snow, I find myself interrupting them.
“Hey, we cross-country skiers could use some snow,’’ I often say.
Under the tutelage of retired Herald photographer David Dale, for years now I’ve become an avid cross-country skier. With skis and poles in hand, I’ve trekked across much of the region’s backwoods.
Goddard State Park on the eastern edge of Mercer County along with Chapin Forest Reservation in Kirkland, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland are true delights.
Locally, this has been one of the worst winters for the sport in ages. A lack of any meaningful snowfall has meant my waxed skis have sat in the basement all season.
And it doesn’t look promising that a hearty snowfall will ever arrive.
Buffalo got socked with 60 inches of snow in December. But in a perverse twist, there was so much snow that the city was virtually shut down.
Friends in Maine are enticing with their deep, powdery snow. But finding the extended time to break away for a trip isn’t in the cards.
And there’s another lesson here.
Not only is the method of cross-country skiing different from its downhill skiing cousin – their two cultures couldn’t be more divergent. and for the record, I’ve skied in both styles.
Cross-country skiers like to think of themselves as the working class of the ski world – more apt to bring a metal lunch bucket to the trails compared to the cocktail drinking downhill skiers who hobnob at resorts.
Face it – Olympic downhill skiers draw in the crowds and prime time TV coverage because they whiz down steep slopes at ferocious speeds. Cross-country skiers meanwhile plod along on unpretentious trails that generates Sunday morning Olympic TV coverage – the bottom of the heap.
Yet, the sport does have status.
Gravity pulls cross-country and downhill skiers to the ground. But when adding a steep angle and the slippery snow surface, it takes much less exertion for a downhill skier to glide down a slope.
Cross-country skiing trails usually has hills, but they tend not to be as long as seen by downhill skiers. What’s more, cross-country skiers have to glide their way up hills as well.
Ask a downhill skier to join the cross-country circuit and you’ll find they usually throw up their hands.
“It’s too much hard work,’’ they often say.
With the ski season slowly slipping away, I’ll be scouring the region in the weeks ahead for one last attempt at hitting the trails.
This is a sport of adventure – come join us.
MICHAEL ROKNICK is The Herald’s business editor.
