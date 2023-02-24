SHARON – This past New Year’s Eve marked the 25th anniversary of the historic Buhl Mansion’s life as a luxury inn and day spa. The milestone was celebrated in royal style during the “Evening at the Castle” black-tie gala featuring the sounds of Four Kings and a Queen, a popular dance band out of the Cleveland area.
Donna Winner, the owner of Buhl Mansion, and her late husband James E. Winner opened the inn on New Year’s Eve 1997 with a grand party. “It seemed fitting that we celebrate 25 years with a regal, black-tie gala,” said Laura Ackley, general manager and niece of the Winners.
A new book describing the history of the 1890s Sharon landmark, as well as the Buhl and Winner families, was published to commemorate the anniversary. Ackley has been doing research on the Buhl family for years and said she has had many requests for a book that her guests could purchase. Taylor Galaska, supervisor and marketing manager at the inn, is also the president of the Sharon Historical Society. With his help, Ackley was able to present the finished book to all the New Year’s Eve gala guests.
“I was so grateful for Taylor’s help in getting this book across the finish line, it was a great way to celebrate our anniversary,” Ackley said. The book can now be purchased (for $18) at Buhl Mansion or through the Sharon Historical Society.
Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa, at 422 E. State St., is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and offers 10 lavishly appointed guestrooms include fireplaces and jetted tubs and a full-service day spa with dozens of luxurious and relaxing treatments. The stone mansion is the backdrop for dozens of “castle weddings” each year.
For more information, visit www.BuhlMansion.com or call 724-346-3046.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.