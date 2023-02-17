HARRISVILLE – I am a planner, someone will inevitably find lists in my coat pockets, my kitchen counter, and my calendar. Whether you have a daily list, probably depends on your personality, but most people have a plan for retirement and beyond.
Planning for your future takes on many different areas: life insurance, a will, power of attorney, medical directives just to list a few. Why not add the purchase of a cemetery monument to your list?
Purchasing a monument pre-need may seem like a weird idea. It certainly is not for everyone, but there are advantages to purchasing a monument before death occurs.
When a loved one dies, there are a multitude of decisions that need to be made. Any decisions made in advance will lessen the burden on your surviving loved ones.
You are the one who gets to choose the style, size, and design for your monument. The purpose of a monument is to memorialize a life. When you design your own memorial, you get to select the sentiments and feelings that tell the story of your life.
Prices never go down. Purchasing a monument today will save more funds for your heirs.
As a married couple, chances are that all household purchases have been made together. Why should the purchase of your monument be an exception?
Planning for what tomorrow holds is not always pleasant, but having your affairs in order for your loved ones will lessen their burden at a time of grief. It can also protect them from making an emotional purchase.
Our business philosophy has never been one of monument sales as much as it has been about being there to lend a helping hand and a listening ear. That is part of the reason Harrisville Memorials is unique in our industry. We focus on relationships and building connections with the families we work with.
Our commitment to you can be summed up in our slogan, “For much more than a monument.” So, please call or stop by our office to meet us and let us help you with this task of remembering those we love.
Our office is located at 111 Kern Lane, Harrisville, Pa. We are handicap-accessible. A monument display is on site for you to see different types of monuments. You can also check out our web site at www.harrisvillememorials.com for pictures and information. Our trained staff is happy to answer questions, so call during business hours. 724-735-4422. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, appointments available for evening and Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.