GREENVILLE – One of the highlights of 2021 for the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce was the ribbon cutting we hosted for Central Park. The fountain created by Brown’s Masonry & Concrete is a beautiful addition to the downtown corridor. Additionally, benches and picnic tables were added.
Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation also donated and installed a Free Little Library where new and gently used books, for readers of all ages, can be exchanged.
We hope residents take advantage of this revitalized green space. Several events are being planned for the park, and we are looking forward to re-starting the Community Market.
Our first Meet Me on Main Street was a great success, so we plan to host the event again in September. Main Street will be closed, merchants will be open for business, and businesses from around the community are invited to set up displays or sell products all along Main Street. And, we hope the weather cooperates with us with us again.
The chamber offers its members a digital community gift card program. Customers buy them online and give them as gifts to support local businesses. They can be purchased from the chamber’s website or in the chamber office. The digital cards are one-time use, but can be used at multiple locations and work just like a credit card. Card buyer surveys show on average, people spend 34% more than the purchased cards, and 51% of cardholders try new shops and restaurants.
Beginning this year, the chamber will be facilitating a small business group whose purpose is to meet and share ideas, stories, problems, successes, and solutions. The planning group has been meeting and hopes to hold its first official meeting in early spring.
Small business made up over 60% of all new jobs in 2021, and yet they face many challenges from rising costs to filling vacancies. Plus, according to JP Morgan Chase, “The median small business holds (only) 27 cash buffer days in reserve. Half of all small businesses hold a cash buffer of less than one month. Moreover, 25% of small businesses hold fewer than 13 cash buffer days in reserve.” That means over 50% of small businesses wouldn’t last over a month on their reserves.
They need our help, and we need theirs. On average, $68 of every $100 spent locally stays in our community. Most of us turn to small businesses first when we’re seeking help for our nonprofits, youth activities, and sponsorships. When they thrive, we thrive.
