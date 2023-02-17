TRANSFER – We are celebrating our 40th year in business in 2023. As in previous years we have added educational workshops as well as more hands-on classes for everyone of all ages to enjoy.
We understand there is a need for all to learn more on a variety of subjects. Whether you are a novice or have been gardening for many years, the staff here at the greenhouse wants to make your shopping experience a memorable one. With over 35 activities/workshops for all to participate in we are sure you will find something that the entire family can enjoy.
We also offer private classes for small groups, from make and take activities to gardening workshops.
Our outdoor pavilion and our indoor event center are available for rental for an assortment of functions.
We look forward to seeing you on opening Day April 15. Our complete list of classes can be found on our website. We can be reached by calling 724-962-1230 or through our website www.djsgreenhouse.com
DJ’S Greenhouse and Gardens is at 1004 E. Lake Road, Transfer
