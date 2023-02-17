HERMITAGE – “Celebration – Let’s all celebrate and have a good time.”
The lyrics of the 1980 song by Kool and the Gang remind us that life is a series of celebrations. Whether you are celebrating a birth, graduation, Christmas, or even a “celebration of life,” The Engraving Place has gifts for the occasion. Also, the store carries awards for your sports team, business or organization. We personalize the items with our custom engraving service.
The Engraving Place is proud to be part of this community for 27 years. As an experienced engraver, the owner is there to help you choose the best lettering style and message for your items. You can see the quality of the product and the workmanship first-hand. Same-day engraving is available.
Celebrate a special graduate with a picture frame. Honor the newlyweds with a photo album. Congratulate a new driver with a key chain. Surprise a favorite teacher with the annual Wendell August Christmas ornament. Personalizing the gift creates a one-of-a-kind keepsake that will be treasured for years to come.
In times of loss, send your condolences to the family with a thoughtful memorial gift. Wind chimes offer a lasting remembrance, and the sail can be engraved with the name, dates and a special message. Memorial lanterns are inscribed with beautiful sayings and have a battery-operated candle, adding a warm ambience to the room. Pets are part of the family, too. We have memory boxes and memorial markers to commemorate your beloved pet.
Additionally, the store offers engraving service on items purchased elsewhere. Personalizing is that “extra something” that takes the gift to the next level.
Trophies and plaques are another specialty of The Engraving Place. We have a multitude of styles, colors and sizes. We also sell medals, awards, name plates, gavels, and more, for all your special acknowledgement needs.
The store has medical ID tags and bracelets that can communicate vital information to emergency personnel. Pet ID tags are available, as well as key-cutting service.
The Engraving Place is at 1945 East State St. in Hermitage, across from Taco Bell and Little Caesars. Customers can call 724-342-7480.
