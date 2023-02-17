GROVE CITY – Grove City College students will have another dining option next fall when a new Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in the Breen Student Union.
The on-campus outlet will serve the famous chicken sandwiches, tasty nuggets, savory cottage fries, and sweet, sweet lemonade that the iconic fast-food chain is known for to hungry students, faculty, staff, and the public.
Chick-fil-A ambassador Trudy Cathy White – the daughter of franchise founders Truett and Jeannette Cathy – made the surprise announcement Feb. 13 while visiting campus to deliver the J. Paul Sticht ’39 Memorial Lecture in Business and Ethics.
“I am honored that I get the chance to make this announcement to you all, that something special is going to happen here on your campus come this fall … what I want you to know is that Chick-fil-A is coming right here to Grove City College,” White said. Her announcement in a packed Ketler Auditorium was greeted with cheers as Chick-fil-A Cow plushies were tossed into the audience.
Chick-fil-A’s corporate purpose – “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A” – syncs well with Grove City College’s mission and values, especially faithfulness and excellence, the college said in a press release.
Chick-fil-A will be part of the college’s on campus meal plan. The release noted that lines form in advance when the Chick-fil-A food truck visits campus several times a year. Many alumni are franchise operators, and students often get early work experience at Chick-fil-A.
Grove City College’s Chick-fil-A will occupy the space now housing the GeDUNK grille.
