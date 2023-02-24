HERMITAGE – The city’s 2023 operating and capital budgets were approved by the Board of Commissioners at their meeting on Dec. 14, 2022. There will be no increase in real estate or earned income tax rates for the 32nd consecutive year.
During 2023, the city will undertake several infrastructure projects, funded from various sources, including over $2 million in street improvements/paving, $95,000 in stormwater projects and more than $500,000 in capital equipment purchases. In addition, the Police Department will begin a $500,000 upgrade of its records management system.
Recreation projects include an update to the master site plan and the addition of a dek hockey rink at the Hermitage Athletic Complex on South Darby Road. A master site plan will be created for the Stull Nature Reserve and a fruit tree orchard planted there, and plans are underway for environmental programming to be held at the Reserve.
The city’s use of technology will expand further including payroll, scheduling, virtual meetings, social media, marketing, program registration, bill payment and the addition of an e-newsletter.
Staff will also be busy throughout the year addressing action items for the Wheatland merger transition, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.
New annual community events have been added to the calendar including an Earth Day celebration in April and Winter Solstice on Dec. 21. Current events such as the Arts Festival, summer Night Markets and the Holiday Light Parade will be enhanced.
2023 will be busy year in Hermitage regarding new developments, as staff, including Mark Longietti, the new director of business and community development, will continue to work with the new owners of the Shenango Valley Mall on site redevelopment; the FedEx distribution center will become operational; and construction for Joy Cone’s 200,000-square-foot cookie plant expansion will be underway.
The Planning and Development Department is working with multiple developers regarding both small and large projects, commercial and residential, that are planned to begin construction during 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.