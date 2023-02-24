HERMITAGE – February is Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, also known as “Beat the Heat Month.” This special recognition month highlights that spring litters are being conceived now, and how prevention is key for healthier pets and healthier communities.
As responsible pet guardians, or “pet parents,” we have an obligation to care for our furry friends and family members in sickness and in health. Spay/Neuter equates to wellness-both medically and financially for animals, their human families, our rescues/shelters, and the overall community.
Removing barriers
to essential pet health care
As pet care costs rise – along with costs in every area of life, it is important to remember that spay/neuter contributes to cost-savings for the lifetime care of your pet. Spay/neuter is much less expensive than the serious health problems, including pyometra, and uterine, ovarian, and testicular cancers, that can develop in unspayed/unneutered pets. Spay/neuter is also much less expensive than having and caring for unwanted litters.
Tails of Hope’s everyday low costs and Spay & Neuter Angel Program – SNAP – make spay/neuter accessible to pet parents no matter their ability to pay. A visit to Tails of Hope may be the first time an animal is seen by a veterinarian. Medical issues previously unknown the pet guardian may be discovered and addressed-if possible-at Tails of Hope or referred to a full-service clinic for follow-up. These discoveries can save an animal’s life.
Tails of Hope strongly encourages all pet guardians to establish a relationship with a full-service veterinary clinic in the area for annual visits and vaccines, and a lifetime of ongoing care.
Keeping pets,
families together
Spay/neuter provides many other benefits for your pet, your family, rescues/shelters, and the community. According to ASPCA’s National Rehoming Survey, pet problems such as problematic or aggressive behaviors, are the most common reason that people abandon, surrender, or rehome their pets. Spay/neuter can reduce or eliminate unwanted behaviors, keep pets in families, and reduce overpopulation by preventing unwanted litters, instead of increasing the population of pets on our streets or the number of pets attempting to enter our already overburdened shelters.
Spay/neuter also reduces the chances of pets roaming, running away, or getting lost. In return, pets are kept safer animal intake into overcrowded shelters decreases, thereby lowering shelter costs, overcrowding, and euthanasia rates.
Giving pets their best shot
And high-quality, low-cost spay/neuter clinics like Tails of Hope also provide affordable access to essential wellness needs, such as vaccines and flea and tick preventatives. Fifty percent of participating pet parents surveyed reported their pets had never been vaccinated against these diseases. As puppy and kitten season approaches, pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases – parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia – increases but is preventable with a simple vaccine.
Core vaccines are considered vital to all pets based on risk of exposure, severity of disease or transmissibility to humans. Non-core vaccines are given depending on a pet’s lifestyle or exposure risk. Vaccines reduce the spread of disease to healthy animals and reduces the suffering of already infected pets. Flea and tick infestations can cause a host of costly medical problems from minor skin irritations to life-threatening blood loss. Vaccines and preventatives can help avoid costly treatments for diseases that can be prevented.
Tails of Hope began a partnership with national nonprofit Petco Love in October 2021 to join their commitment to provide 1 million free pet vaccines and help end life-threatening diseases in pets. Tails of Hope has already provided over 700 free cat and dog distemper vaccines through the “Give Pets Their Best Shot” initiative. This program makes crucial pet vaccines accessible to pet parents who may be experiencing financial challenges and assures that cost is not a barrier to protecting pets from preventable diseases. Learn more about Petco Love’s national vaccine effort and lifesaving impact at petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org.
Spay/neuter not only reduces long-term costs for families and community rescues/shelters, but our pets can live longer, healthier, and happier lives.
Tails of Hope is the only non-profit spay/neuter clinic in Mercer County. It has provided spay/neuter services to over 12,000 pet cats and dogs and homeless community cats from Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio since it opened in 2017. It is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) born from a love of animals and service to our community
Despite addressing the root cause of pet overpopulation and the reason pets enter rescues/shelters in the first place, Tails of Hope does not receive any state or local municipality funding. Planning is underway for exciting and meaningful Tails of Hope’s FUNdraising events in 2023. Follow Tails of Hope on Facebook (tailsofhopepa) for dates and details.
To learn more about Tails of Hope, its programs, FUNdraising events, how to make a tax-deductible donation, and opportunities to get involved and be a part of our lifesaving community, visit tailsofhopewpa.org.
