HERMITAGE – Some stories are old, some are new… but there are many to tell. Jerry Stigliano Videography helps create and preserve your story through pictures, audio and video. For 40 years Jerry has been recording live events and restoring old home movies and pictures so you can keep passing those memories along.
When video was replacing movie film in the early ‘80s, Jerry started converting old 8mm films to VHS video as well as recording weddings and live events, and Jerry Stigliano Videography was born. The idea of transferring old home movies, slides, cassette and reel-to-reel tape recordings, VHS and other format videos to new digital formats was becoming very popular and fun.
Once old media is made digital – whether on DVD or video files for your PC, laptop or Smart TV – the idea is the same: save old memories that can be easily viewed. With few local outlets to do this legacy work, JSV is now, more than ever, helping clients watch and hear their old movies and audios – all right here in his Hermitage studio. The worry of sending precious and irreplaceable memories to a distant lab for conversion is not a factor.
The ability to recover sound from recorded old tape reels and restored images from movies that may be 70 years old delights clients. Unwatchable VHS (or any other format) tapes converted to digital brings those memories back to life.
Shooting and editing live events, memorial slideshows and more are just some of the other ways that Jerry works to preserve not only personal memories, but stories for business and education, and Notre Dame Church’s weekly Mass. Forty years of expertise with film, tape, recording and editing has brought about high quality projects for consumers and businesses alike.
For more information or appointments: Jerry Stigliano Videography, 724-981-0815; 5100 Golden Run Lane, Hermitage; email: jerrystigliano@aol.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.