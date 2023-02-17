HERMITAGE – The Happy Eggplant Gourmet Food & Kitchen Shoppe will host it first special event since 2019 in late April with the always popular Knives 101 – 2023 Edition.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Happy Eggplant, 1550 E.t State St.t, Hermitage. The special guest, Alex Lapiana, sales manager for Zwilling J.A. Henckels, will answer all your knife-related questions and demonstrate knife skills and care tips throughout the day.
Zwilling J.A. Henckels has been manufacturing kitchen cutlery since 1731 in Solingen, Germany. Customers will have the opportunity to “test drive” many of Zwilling J.A. Henckels’ knives using cutting boards, cutlery, vegetables, fruits, and breads provided at the event. There will be super specials on items in many product categories offered by Zwilling J.A. Henckels.
One of the most popular features of the event is the $2 knife-sharpening special. Customers can have their dull straight-edge knives commercially sharpened for $2 each while they are attending the event. Limit four knives per customer please.
“Our customers always enjoy special events at The Happy Eggplant and have missed the opportunity to attend them, but of course we did not offer them throughout the COVID pandemic”, explains Michael Drobney, owner. “We have received many requests for “Knives 101” to return and so – here it is!”
The Happy Eggplant offers seven cutlery lines from around the world and from the USA, in varying qualities and price ranges. The perfect knife for you is here at The Happy Eggplant, so come in and discover it at Knives 101.
The Happy Eggplant Gourmet Food & Kitchen Shoppe, 1550 E. State St., Hermitage; phone: 724-347-2030; online: www.happyeggplant.com; hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sunday.
