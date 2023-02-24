SHARON — About halfway through the allocation of more than $14 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the city of Sharon is getting ready for big changes starting in 2023 to its business community, which they believe will directly improve the quality of life of their residents and region.
“Our goal is to make a difference and to create positive changes for the city of Sharon that will last for many years to come,” said Bob Fiscus, Sharon city manager, referencing the unexpected federal windfall from the city received in 2021. “We have been working hard to get it right and believe we’ll see some of these changes come to fruition this year.”
One of the biggest changes this year include the demolition of the former Huntington Bank building in the city’s downtown to create a green space on the riverfront in the city’s center for gatherings and to better connect the Penn State Shenango Campus to the main thoroughfare of Sharon. With that change will come a revisioning of the city’s downtown as well.
“Every small city we visited that had gone through a successful revitalization process included the creation or renovation of a downtown space for gathering and for events,” said Sherris Moreira, director of downtown development, referencing visits she and colleague Courtney Cilli, downtown events coordinator, made to more than a dozen communities that have undergone a revitalization process. “Right now, we have to close streets to do any kind of large-scale event. Having a larger green space by the Shenango Riverfront will open up all kinds of opportunities for events of all kinds.”
Another change in the city’s business district is the opening of at least five new restaurants by summer that plan to provide a variety of entertainment and gathering opportunities. These include:
• Croakers Brew Pub, relocating from New Castle. Croakers is open now for pop-ups with food trucks about twice a month at 74 N. Sharpsville Ave.
• The Slippery Rock-based Elephant No. 8 Thai Restaurant, opening a second location at 52 N. Sharpsville Ave., with plans to provide cultural music and dance performances in their new location.
• Julian’s Bar & Grille of Meadville, opening a second location in the former Lulu Beans Café site, also on Sharpsville Avenue. The establishment plans to provide live music among other events.
• The opening of another location of Pulaski-based Nova Destinations, which will include a traditional Irish-English pub; a speakeasy, a Tiki Bar off Chestnut Avenue, with rooftop dining and a boutique hotel among other things in the works for the location.
• The fifth includes the new outdoor event patio being created by The Corinthian Banquet Center near the former Huntington bank site.
In addition, the Original Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant plans to open its three-season riverfront event space by the fall.
“We see it as a landmark, a gateway, a flagship of our brand,” said Russ Berner, VP and partner of JDK Management, the company that owns Sharon’s Lube. “We’ll be upgrading parking and rehabbing the (former) train station and contributing to city events. We’re just excited to be a part of all that’s happening in downtown Sharon.”
“We expect this to draw visitors from miles around to downtown Sharon on a regular basis,” Fiscus said, “which in turn will help our other businesses to better thrive in our downtown and outlying areas.
He added that the Shenango Launchbox, which was also partially funded by the city’s ARPA money, will become more active supporting new and current businesses in Sharon and the surrounding region in 2023. According to PSU’s website, their Launchbox program was created to help launch startup companies via specialized programs. Sharon-located businesses will also have access to grants, Fiscus said adding that “we’ll hear more about this later in the year.”
Other projects and initiatives funded so far by ARPA include:
• Police and fire equipment and training;
• COVID relief to small businesses;
• The support of the creation of a Sharon Community Development Corp – a nonprofit that can help find funding for city initiatives and support downtown revitalization;
• Large-scale business expansions including the support of a Diehl Automotive Group Headquarters;
• An Aquaponics program inside The Landing, the former Westinghouse plant;
• The development of downtown apartments and an indoor recreation center near Penn State Shenango.
“We’re excited to see the approach the city is taking with the ARPA funding,” said James Landino, head of JCL Development, which is heading up the apartment and rec center development, among other projects. “We believe we’re going to see real change in 2023, proof of concept if you will, of visions we’ve all discussed and invested in for years. All of which is the result of many years of developing a vision, making the investment, and doing the hard work to make it happen.”
More business-focused events are also part of the change occurring in the city. “We had a record Small Business Saturday Celebration with more people shopping in our downtown that day since its inception,” said Moreira, adding those sales at Sharon businesses “broke records. The purpose of building on and developing more events that center around our business community are two-fold. The first is to support our business community and the second is to get more visitors into the city itself.”
Upcoming events include:
• A Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day artisan market with citywide events;
• A more-robust Downtown Sharon Farmers Market;
• The continuation of last year’s inaugural Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Celebration July 1, Frightfully Fun Fest Oct. 27 and Small Business Saturday Celebration Nov. 25. The city continues to host WaterFire Sharon (this year July 22 and Sept. 16) along with the annual Father’s Day Car Show which also had record attendance in 2022.
According to Molly Bundrant, who was recently rechosen as president of Sharon City Council during their reorganization meeting early in the month, “Everything we’re focusing on relates to the overarching goal that came from the Sharon leader envisioning retreat held last spring.” The Behavior Intervention Specialist for the SCORE program at West Hill Elementary School in Sharon continued. “And that was a focus on Riverfronts, Restaurants, Recreation and Retail. and in turn, this will help support our current residents with more jobs, more things to do and more places to shop plus attract more people to move here.”
“This funding gives us the ability to strengthen our current business community while attracting additional ones that will help the City of Sharon become a destination for visitors and potential homeowners,” said Fiscus, adding that taking a fresh look at how things have been done and adjusting how to move the city forward into the future continues to be key.
Other non-ARPA-funded projects the city is focusing on in 2023 is a $730,000 gateway project at the Ohio line into Sharon at US 62; expansion of the Lots to Love program, including creating interesting parklets on formerly blighted neighborhood sites and also getting lots back onto tax rolls via their adopt-a-lot program; continued demolition of blighted houses and buildings, a variety of roadway improvement projects such as Irvine Avenue reconstruction which will include new sidewalks, curbs and pavement among others.
“We’ll be targeting additional redevelopment projects as well,” said Fiscus, who also serves as the city’s fire chief. “Just the word of changes coming alone has greatly increased the number of calls we are getting from interested developers, business owners and entrepreneurs, many of whom are touring our city with the Downtown Development team. We expect more positive changes ahead just because of that alone.”
As the city redevelops and grows its economy, expanding staff is part of the evolution. A recently filled Public Works Director position along with additional public works and code compliance staff, will help with the city’s growth, though the city still has additional open positions in the Public Works department as well as its Police Department.
“It’s all a huge deal for us and I’m really proud and excited,” said Bundrant, who is going into her sixth year on council. “To be able to see these changes happening after we’ve been talking about it for years is a huge deal for us. I’ll be excited to see what’s going on here a year from now!”
For additional details, contact Downtown Development Director Sherris Moreira at sherris@cityofsharon.net or 724-381-4782.
