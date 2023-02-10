SHARON – Professional Whites Uniforms has been in the same location for more than 30 years. White was the only color allowed to be worn in a hospital setting, when the shop first opened in the 1990s. We have evolved since then and have an array of colors, styles, and brands.
We also carry gift items and our very popular compression socks. Compression socks are not just for the medical field. If you suffer from diabetes, have restless-leg syndrome, travel in a car or plane, or sit/stand the majority of the day, compression socks may benefit you.
Compression socks are specifically designed to promote better circulation in the feet, ankles and legs. They do this by applying varying levels of pressure against the skin. This greatly assists to push the blood back toward the heart and can prevent the swelling, pain and discomfort associated with weakened or damaged vein walls and even valves.
They come in a variety of prints and styles for men and women. We also have a specific diabetic sock that is made of bamboo.
We love when someone finally finds a pair that helps them alleviate their discomfort. Something so simple as these compression socks can lead to a better life.
Professional Whites Uniforms is at 106 E. State St. in downtown Sharon.
