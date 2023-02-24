GROVE CITY – Recently, several of the volunteers at the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum took on the project of replacing the Christmas window that had been lovingly loaded in by Jeff and Georgie Hodge with items from their antique Christmas decorations collection.
What to do? What to do? That was the question.
Even though the society building is closed for the season until mid-April, the volunteers didn’t want passersby to see an empty window. Even though tours and travelers cannot seek out the historical artifacts housed in the building until the reopening, there is much going on inside those walls as a new bathroom is renovated to be handicap-accessible, new carpet is installed, displays are updated to include recent acquisitions, and various other improvements are made. Our sleuths went room by room hoping for a window inspiration to pop out… and one did.
A tiny doll nestled in an obscure corner reminded them that Christmas had just come and gone, but the toys and games under the 2023 tree were vastly different from the toys and games of long ago. So they gathered up those toys of long ago and created a window reminding us all of the toy craftsmanship of those days.
So many memories forged in so many childlike minds, memories of cradles and carriages full of vintage dolls and stuffed animals, trucks and buses of the Tonka variety, a wind-up Popeye and a Top that spins. “Old fashioned and out of date” today’s child would proclaim, but “well worth remembering” their grandparents would say.
Take a look for yourself as you pass by 111 College Ave., Grove City, and reminisce of simpler times.
