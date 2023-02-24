HERMITAGE – Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union has continued its steady path of growth in the Mercer County area and is positioned for further expansion in 2023.
Founded in 1957 by a group of local teachers, the credit union’s strategic plans include capital improvements to its facilities enabling the credit union to add advanced financial services, improve technology, and introduce new products for its members.
Mercer County Community FCU recently expanded its community charter, allowing the credit union to offer services beyond Mercer County to include six additional counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio. In support of its growing membership, the credit union also completed a technology upgrade last year further strengthening the delivery of financial services to members.
In December 2021, the credit union purchased the property on North Hermitage Road adjacent to the Hermitage office. This spring, the credit union will replace both buildings with a two-story, 10,000-square-foot facility. The new office is planned as part of the credit union’s ongoing commitment to its members and will feature wider, easier access full-service drive-thru lanes, an expanded lobby area and a fresh, modern atmosphere.
An additional loan office, a member service office and state-of-the-art technology will support financial services for the credit union’s nearly 12,000 members. The project is expected to be completed in early 2024.
While the new Hermitage office is under construction, the credit union will continue to serve its members at a temporary location in the Kohl’s shopping plaza at 568 S. Hermitage Road in Hermitage. Focusing on member convenience, this location provides ample parking and easy access. Members can also visit the credit union’s Sharon facility on Sharpsville Avenue, which will remain open with lobby and drive-thru service, as well as an ATM and night deposit box.
“Mercer County Community FCU has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years,” said Sandi Carangi, CEO. “Rebuilding this branch underscores our commitment to our members, continuously focusing on the member experience, while also supporting our community with this significant financial investment.”
Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution that has been serving Mercer Countyand the surrounding area for over 65 years. With offices in Hermitage and Sharon, the board of directors and staff are committed to carrying out the credit union philosophy of “people helping people” by volunteering and giving back to organizations that make a difference through financial literacy initiatives, economic advancement, education, financial health, and well-being.
For more information visit www.mccfcu.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.