OUTLOOK 2023: Minimally invasive foot and ankle surgery explained

HERMITAGE – Minimally Invasive Foot and Ankle Surgery uses smaller incisions, usually 2 to 3 millimeters long, to allow for a faster recovery while effectively correcting deformities. This is a highly skilled technique that requires advanced foot and ankle training, specialized equipment and has been validated by many foot and ankle experts over the past 30 years.
Bunions, hammertoes and heel spurs are the most common minimally invasive foot procedures. These services are offered by Dr. Brian Szabo, a Hermitage podiatrist and board-certified foot surgeon.
MIFAS is a highly technical procedure that requires advanced training and intuition. The incisions are much smaller compared to traditional techniques and therefore the anatomical structures are not completely exposed. MIFAS is gaining traction with patient’s demand for procedures that offer a faster recovery with fewer complications.
Dr. Szabo is one of the only foot and ankle surgeons in western Pennsylvania to offer MIFAS. Many procedures can be performed in the office surgical suite or outpatient at a hospital.
Benefits of MIFAS include: smaller incisions, less trauma, less swelling and less pain compared with traditional methods. Most patients take only ibuprofen or acetaminophen for pain and are able to walk in a surgical shoe immediately after surgery. Additionally, pins and screws are usually not needed to maintain the correction with MIFAS so there is no issue with implant rejection.
Dr. Szabo has trained with experts in the field and uses specialized instrumentation that provides high torque and low speed, preventing thermal necrosis of bone and soft tissue while delivering elegant results.
If you are thinking about having a different procedure done, it is in your best interest to get a second opinion to discuss the difference.
For a consultation to see if you qualify for MIFAS, contact our office: Dr. Brian Szabo, DPM, FACFAS, 2501 Shenango Valley Freeway, Suite 2, Hermitage, 724-981-1141. Website: www.brianszabodpm.com
