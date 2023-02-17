In late 2022, Penn- Northwest Development Corp. announced the Mercer County Innovation Fund.
The MCIF is a collaborative effort between Penn-Northwest, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, the Shenango Valley Enterprise Zone, the Community Hope Investment Partners Group, the Greenville Area Economic Development Corp., and the city of Hermitage. The fund is designed to encourage and support technology businesses, with the purpose of creating new jobs in Mercer County.
The culmination of more than a year’s work of finding investors, drafting governing documents, and ensuring that a robust support network exists for applicants, this fund allows for broader categories of businesses to apply for funding than was previously available, with the goal of attracting new technology investments in the region. Initially, the MCIF will have $410,000 to invest in Mercer County-based companies.
Penn-Northwest’s commitment to growing Mercer County’s population was supported with $200,000 of initial funding to build out the Homegrown Initiative. This innovative program is intentionally focused on re-population efforts through educating students and job-seekers of all ages about the tremendous career and lifestyle opportunities that exist with the county and the Shenango-Mahoning Valley Region.
