Exciting things are happening with Penn Ohio Rehabilitation in 2023 and in case you haven’t heard yet we wanted to give you an update.
The biggest news is that we have added a fourth location, in Mercer. In November, Penn Ohio accquired IXL Rehab and Fitness. This has been a wonderful addition to our company. We are now able to serve more people in Mercer County and bring our vision of building confident communities through wellness. Please stop by and visit us in our new location, Larry has been very busy with remodeling.
In our New Wilmington location, we have added Eric Paugh, DPT, as our newest therapist. Eric has joined us from Nova care in Butler and has been a great addition to our team. He is a certified orthopedic specialist and LSVT Big certified PT.
Our Harmony office is expanding as well. Josh is in the middle of a remodel of the space between Penn Ohio Rehab and Snap Fitness. This new space will expand the PT clinic, while giving gym members a bigger space and easier access to Josh and his team.
In Hermitage, the team has been working very hard on expanding their fitness programs. They are adding new Zumba programs and sports performance programs with Penn Ohio Explosive Athletes.
Also, don’t forget about our warm aquatic center in Hermitage. The pool will warm up your joints in this cold winter weather.
2023 is going to be an exciting year for the team at Penn Ohio Rehab. Please follow our facebook page (facebook.com/pennohiorehab) for updates, watch your inbox for our monthly newsletter, or stop in to say hi – we would love to see you.
Don’t hesitate to reach out if you are in a need of a tuneup so that you can have the best year yet.
